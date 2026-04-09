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Melania Trump Declares She Was Not a 'Participant' or 'Witness' in Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes: 'My Name Has Never Appeared in Court Documents'

Split photo of Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Melania Trump declared she was not a 'witness' to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, nor was she a 'participant' in any of his lewd behavior.

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April 9 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump finally broke her silence on the gossip surrounding her relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

During a Thursday, April 9, address at the White House, the first lady condemned the "unfounded and baseless lies" against her, which she claimed came from "politically motivated individuals and entities" who are seeking to "gain financially and climb politically."

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Melania Trump Denies Meeting Donald Through Jeffrey Epstein

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Source: @acyn/x

Melania Trump insisted she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse.

"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims," she insisted. "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."

"I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump," Melania continued, referring to an incessant rumor. "I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."

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'Be Cautious About What You Believe'

Photo of The first lady denied claims she met the president through the financier.
Source: mega

The first lady denied claims she met the president through the financier.

"Fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now," the mom-of-one acknowledged. "Be cautious about what you believe: These images and stories are completely false."

The former model also referred to the Epstein files, expressing, "I’m not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes My name has never appeared in court documents, victim statements or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter."

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Photo of The former model also denied having a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

The former model also denied having a relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Though there are photos of Donald and Melania with the s-- trafficker, she claimed they were just acquaintances.

"I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she continued. "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine] Maxwell.”

When it came to an exposed email between Melania and Ghislaine — in which the first lady signed, "Love, Melania" — she brushed it off as a "casual" and "polite" reply to the socialite's message.

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Melania Trump Wants Epstein's Victims to Have a Public Hearing

Photo of Melania Trump warned people not to believe fake images and stories.
Source: mega

Melania Trump warned people not to believe fake images and stories.

Melania's words came as she encouraged Jeffrey's victims to speak up.

"I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony," she stated. "Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record."

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Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends before a falling out.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends before a falling out.

While the president's relationship with Jeffrey was well-documented, he has not been convicted in any of his crimes.

However, documents in the uncovered files released by the Department of Justice included police reports of more than one woman claiming they were sexually assaulted by the POTUS.

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