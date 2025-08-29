PHOTOS 'SNL' Season 51 Shake-Up: Who's Staying and Who's Saying Goodbye? Source: Will Heath/NBC 'Saturday Night Live' is gearing up for an exciting reshuffle as it heads into its 51st season. OK! Staff Aug. 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Michaels confirmed that fans could expect casting announcements soon, noting that James Austin Johnson would return to reprise his role as Donald Trump. The very next day, Devon Walker became the first cast member to bid farewell. His post featured a heartfelt photo from behind the scenes with the caption, "Me and baby broke up ❤️." SNL's season 51 will premiere on NBC on Saturday, October 4. Let's take a look at who's returning and who's exiting for the new season.

James Austin Johnson — Returning

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC

Michaels confirmed to Puck on August 24 that Johnson would continue delivering his memorable Trump impression in season 51. Johnson has yet to publicly comment on his return.

Article continues below advertisement

Devon Walker — Leaving

Source: Will Heath/NBC

Walker announced his departure from SNL after three seasons via Instagram on August 25. He shared a photo slideshow with a caption that playfully questioned his exit: "Wait … did he quit or did he get fired?" "To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting," Walker wrote. "Permanent until they're not. That's the deal. You know what it is when you sign up." He reflected further, saying, "Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as h---. But … we made the most of what it was, even amidst all the dysfunction. We made a f----- up lil family."

Article continues below advertisement

Emil Wakim — Leaving

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Will Heath/NBC

Following Walker's announcement, Emil Wakim revealed he would not return for a second season. "It was a gut punch of a call to get but I'm so grateful for my time there," Wakim posted via Instagram on August 27. "I was at Six Flags celebrating my friend's 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park and stared out across Daffy Duck Lake thinking about life." Wakim also expressed his appreciation for the experience he gained. "Every time I scanned into the building, I would think how insane it is to get to work there. It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and I will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. Thank u to Lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life," he concluded. "I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here's to making more art without compromise," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Longfellow — Leaving

Source: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Deadline reported on August 28 that Michael Longfellow would also exit SNL after three seasons. Longfellow has not yet commented on his departure.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Gardner — Leaving

Source: MEGA