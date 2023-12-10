Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg & More Stars Party At Wayne Boich’s Unforgettable Art Basel Extravaganza!

The Don Julio 1942 and Casamigos Tequila was certainly flowing on Friday Night in Miami, right in the midst of Art Basel 2023 as Wayne and Cynthia Boich threw their annual Art Basel party "Reserve After-Dark Party," . Undoubtably the biggest & most exclusive Art Basel party of the year, the celebrations not only lit up the Miami night sky but also brought together a huge constellation of stars ready to party! With a guest list including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Tom Brady, Dwayne Wade, Jimmy Butler, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber, Venus & Serena Williams among many more, it was the Art Basel party everyone was desperate to get into!

As the clock struck 11:30 pm, the iconic Snoop Dogg seized the spotlight, turning the party atmosphere up to the max, playing some of his biggest hits like "Young, Wild, and Free," and "Drop it Like It's Hot" to the dancing crowd below. The unexpected highlight was Snoop Dogg pulling Wayne Boich, Dwayne Wade, and Jimmy Butler on stage for an impromptu rap session! Even Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin made a surprise appearance, elevating the night to legendary status.

Following Snoop's act, Lil Wayne, took center stage just after midnight, where he unleashed a flurry of hits, including "Lollipop," "Uproar," and "A Milli." , pausing midway through his set to deliver poignant messages of love and unity to the crowd, which included Venus and Serena Williams who couldn't resist dancing in the front row dancing along to Lil Wayne's hits.

The guests were seen lapping up the party scene sipping on Casamigo's cocktails and toasting Armand de Brignac champagne ,with Leonardo DiCaprio spotted deep in conversation with Sean Penn in a booth on one side of the party, while Tom Brady and Corey Gamble shared laughs on the other side. Tyga and AE Edwards, alongside Dwayne Wade, Rosci Diaz, Jimmy Butler, and Victor Cruz, were front and center during Lil Wayne's explosive set. Leonardo DiCaprio and Venus Williams were seated at a table together, before DiCaprio left to find Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford for a party side chat..

Scroll down below to check out our gallery of the biggest party of Art Basel 2023 and which huge celebs were there!