Soap & Glory's New Cherry Wild Collection and Cool the Shots Lip Gloss Are the Perfect Addition to Your Spring Beauty Routine!
Soap & Glory's Cherry Wild collection and their Cool the Shots Lip Gloss are the perfect addition to your spring beauty routine!
Look no further than Soap & Glory for your bath, body and makeup needs, as they just released their latest line of products in time for you to refresh your scent.
The brand's Cherry Wild collection includes the Cherry Wild Body Butter, Cherry Wild Body Wash, Cherry Wild Body Lotion and Cherry Wild Body Scrub. The luxe scent is basically a dupe for Tom Ford’s Electric Cherry Eaude Parfum, but at a wallet-friendly price, as the collection's most expensive product is only $7.99.
The brand also knows how to keep your lips nice and plump as you enter the warmer months with their Cool the Shots Lip Gloss. The product is their newest lip-inflating magic gloss, which is infused with menthol and vitamin E to give you that instant plump and cooling tingle. The hydrating gloss comes in four stunning colors including, Clear, Nude Edition, Pink Charming and Pink Punch.
As for what makes Soap & Glory a step above the rest, the brand's product educator gushed about how the merchandise combines luxury and affordability.
The spokesperson noted the inspiration behind the Cherry Wild collection.
"The color red signifies romance, passion, seduction and there is no other fruit other than the cherry that correlates with that best. Cherries have always been a really feminine and seductive symbol," she said of the line, which features bright red and pink packaging.
As for the sophisticated scent, the expert pointed out that when you smell Cherry Wild, "You start off with notes of dark cherry, and then you've got ginger, jasmine. The dry down has notes of Tonka, which is like a derivative of vanilla."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The brand educator also raved about the Cool the Shots Lip Gloss.
"It doesn't burn your lips," she shared, referencing how other lip plumpers can often have a painful sensation. "It vibrates. It doesn't make them red and dry, nor is it sticky and heavy on the lips."
She noted that customers are "actually getting the opposite sensation" of lip plumpers that burn the skin, as their product is "really cooling."
On top of having great product, Soap & Glory is 100 percent vegan, meaning they "do not use products that have been tested on animals or ingredients that are tested on animals."
Soap & Glory's latest collection and their newest lip products are available at Target.