'Social Media Is An Essential Part Of Our Marketing Success' — Tiki Madman

When Tiki Madman decided to go online, it was never a question of 'why' social media but 'how.' Talking about how it all started, Tiki Madman says, "We came into the world right at the peak of social media. That's not to say it's no longer peaking but about a time when its peak was becoming more and more apparent. Everyone we knew was on social media. Everyone we liked saw as competitors and alliances and, most importantly, as our target group; social media had become a cohesive ground where all these different worlds collided and co-existed. We knew we had to stand out. It's not easy to get yourself heard above the din today or be sought after in a fog of innumerable brands and companies. So, we decided to capitalize on traditional wisdom and apply it in a modern context. We started defining our USP, what made us stand out, and soon it naturally forayed into where we'll find those who'll value specifically what we had to offer. Once these preliminary rounds were completed, it was a matter of packaging. Interestingly, and in hindsight, luckily, we decided to share our growth journey with our TG. We weren't sure of how they'd respond, but it turns out that people love stories. They love how regular people overcome big challenges, and that's exactly what we were doing. Thanks to social media, we have created a rich memory bank for us, which also turns into data that we can analyze to speculate and make targeted conjectures about customer response to a new product."