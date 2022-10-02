Social Media Star Dai Time Talks About Snapchat Series Two Greenlight, Brands, And More!
Sixteen-year-old African-American social media star, Dai Time, is taking over Snapchat, with her series “It’s Dai Time” getting the greenlight for season two from the popular streaming platform.
With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and an added 100,00 on TikTok, Dai is one of Social Media’s fastest growing personalities, growing over 250,000 followers in 2021 alone.
The teen incorporates a combination of fashion and pop culture, with some of season one’s hottest takes being “The reason behind Kanye’s IG Suspension” and “Kardashians sued for $108M?”
With season one being a massive success for the teen star, Dai was able to amass over 30,000 snapchat subscribers, in addition to also having her series renewed.
The star consistently tells her fans that she “is ready to share and influence Gen Z once again” with another season already in the works. The teen’s fans only expect great things from Dai with her new season already amassing millions of views.
Through the young star's social media, Dai has received mass amounts of positive attention and on occasion a negative comment or two which she tells LA Weekly that “it’s nothing to me, I just ignore it and continue to spread positivity.”
In July of 2022, Dai was featured on the cover of RollingOut, where she was asked how she would describe her brand, to which she responded by saying that “My brand represents my generation and my positive vibes, I believe if I make one person smile or motivate one person a day, I’m making my generation proud. It’s important to stand for something good at all times.”
In a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, the teen told the publication that she has " been interviewing celebrities since I was 11-years-old, I’ve been blessed to be able to conduct interviews at events like the BET Awards and the NAACP red carpet."
Dai has interviewed a host of celebs such as Kris Jenner, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and more.
In the teens Snapchat trailer, she tells her fans that she "realized that Gen Z" needed her. This was the turning point for the creators' whole life and career, as this is when she and her mom moved from Atlanta, Georgia to Los Angeles, California, where she quickly climbed to the top of the industry.
In August of 2022, the social media sensation revealed that she had received a silver plaque from YouTube for amassing over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.
In addition to the star's bustling lifestyle, Dai has most recently been appointed as a brand ambassador for fashion conglomerate H&M, as well as being the face of retail brand Windsor.
The star continues to wow her fans with her iconic fashion and intriguing video ideas, while simultaneously inspiring a young generation of aspiring creators.
“My favorite thing about being a social media star is the fact that I get to wake up to so many comments and messages from my fans telling me how much my content means to them,” the star told LA Weekly.
The star's new series airs every Monday and Thursday on her official Snapchat, It’s Dai Time.