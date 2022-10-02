Social Media Star Dai Time Talks About Snapchat Series Two Greenlight, Brands, And More!

Sixteen-year-old African-American social media star, Dai Time, is taking over Snapchat, with her series “It’s Dai Time” getting the greenlight for season two from the popular streaming platform.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and an added 100,00 on TikTok, Dai is one of Social Media’s fastest growing personalities, growing over 250,000 followers in 2021 alone.

The teen incorporates a combination of fashion and pop culture, with some of season one’s hottest takes being “The reason behind Kanye’s IG Suspension” and “Kardashians sued for $108M?”

With season one being a massive success for the teen star, Dai was able to amass over 30,000 snapchat subscribers, in addition to also having her series renewed.