Sofía Vergara Busts Out of Lacy Top for Night Out in New York City: Photo

photo of Sofía Vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara turned heads in her lacy crop top!

Aug. 16 2025, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara knows how to work the city streets!

The Hollywood star stepped out for a night in New York City on Friday, August 15. Vergara opted for a risqué look by wearing a lacy, bra-like crop top. She paired the daring garment with a white long-sleeve shirt, leaving it unbuttoned to put her cleavage on full display.

The Modern Family actress shared an image of herself on her Instagram Story as she prepped for her glamorous night out. She set the image to Childish Gambino’s song “Feels Like Summer.”

photo of Sofia Vergara dressed in a revealing outfit for a night out in NYC
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara dressed in a revealing outfit for a night out in NYC.

Sofía Vergara Announces Her Coffee Brand Is Now Available in Walmart

photo of The actress' Colombian coffee brand is now available in Walmart
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress' Colombian coffee brand is now available in Walmart.

On the same day she hit the NYC streets, the 53-year-old shared via Instagram that her ¡DÍOS MIO! COFFEE brand is now available in stores at Walmart after its launch in June 2024.

“From now on, in everyday life, it’s not ‘Oh My God’.. it's ‘¡Dios Mío!’ - 100% Colombian coffee. @diosmiocoffee now available at @walmart stores nationwide,” she captioned a promotional video of her product.

Vergara’s coffee is directly sourced by female coffee growers in her home country of Colombia. The line offers several different roasts and formats, including whole and ground beans, K-Cups and Nespresso pods.

Sofía Vergara Undergoes Second Knee Surgery

photo of Sofia Vergara underwent her second knee surgery in July
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara underwent her second knee surgery in July.

Apart from her money moves and fashion statements, the Griselda star recently underwent her second knee surgery. “It’s done! Round 2,” she captioned a July Instagram post of herself in the hospital with her knee bandaged.

Vergara underwent her first knee surgery in April 2024. At the time, she was dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, whom she joked about in her Instagram Story after her initial procedure.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night...!” she wrote, adding, “Luv u.”

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara Sparks Dating Rumors With Tom Brady

photo of The actress sparked romance rumors with Tom Brady in July
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress sparked romance rumors with Tom Brady in July.

After the couple split in January 2025, Vergara sparked romance rumors with NFL legend Tom Brady. The pair was photographed alongside singer J. Balvin in July on the Ritz-Carlton yacht during a star-studded European venture.

The actress and former football player intensified dating speculation when they were spotted in Ibiza, Spain, after the two-night voyage concluded.

Did Tom Brady Say Sofía Vergara Was 'Too Old' for Him?

photo of Tom Brady was accused of saying Sofia Vergara was 'too old' to date
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Tom Brady was accused of saying Sofía Vergara was 'too old' to date.

Although their relationship is more friendly than intimate, a spokesperson for Brady recently dished that the quarterback would never cast Vergara aside because of her age after a report surfaced claiming Brady thought Vergara was “too old” to date.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this,” his rep told a news outlet. “It is pure fiction.”

