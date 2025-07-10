NEWS Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady Spark Romance Rumors in Spain After He Asked to 'Sit Next to Her' at Swanky Dinner: Source Source: MEGA; @tombrady/Instagram Are the pair an item?

Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady might just be Hollywood's newest "it" couple!

The Modern Family star and the former NFL legend are reportedly enjoying a low-key fling in Ibiza, Spain. A source spilled that the duo kicked things off just “a week ago” while attending the swanky launch of the Luminara Superyacht on Sunday, July 6.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady were seen together in Ibiza, a source claimed.

The star-studded event was packed with A-listers, including Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, and Colman Domingo, but all eyes were on Vergara and Brady — especially when they ended up seated next to each other at a gala dinner on board.

“Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance,” the insider shared. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.” After the yacht party wrapped, the two reportedly “continued hanging out in Ibiza,” fueling speculation that this might be more than just a friendly vacation.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram A source said Tom Brady asked to sit next to the Latina bombshell at dinner.

The buzz comes right after Vergara appeared to be getting serious with businessman Douglas Chabbott.

On July 1, she posted a carousel of photos and videos from her Italian getaway. In it, Chabbott had his hands on her waist as they swayed to music. She flashed a flirty smile and turned toward him, coming just inches from a kiss before laughing and saying, “Wait! Wait!” to the person filming.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara recently posted a cozy video dancing with Douglas Chabbott.

His hand lingered on her back as the clip ended, and fans were instantly in full swoon mode. “What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" Vergara wrote in the caption, tagging Chabbott and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection.”

That Italian rendezvous comes just weeks after the pair was seen embracing outside a dinner date — where Chabbott even lifted her up and kissed her on the cheek. Their romance rumors first started in May, when they were spotted hanging out at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Brady’s been navigating his own post-divorce love life. After splitting from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the quarterback was linked to Irina Shayk — and it sounds like they’re giving it another shot — in secret. “They're seeing each other; they're hanging out,” a source told an outlet. “Irina is extremely private. She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well.”

Source: MEGA Tom Brady, who split from Gisele Bündchen, has reportedly been spending time with Irina Shayk.

According to the insider, Brady and Shayk usually meet “in hotel rooms or she’ll sneak onto his property in Miami.” “It’s all very cloak-and-dagger so they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye,” the source explained. “That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They’re trying it again, but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar.”

The source also shared that the relationship is still casual. “It’s all very no strings attached. He’s still cherishing his independence,” they said. “But they do have a good time together. People think they’re a good match. They’re just keeping it very out of the spotlight.” Brady and Shayk first sparked romance rumors in July 2023 after she was photographed arriving at his Los Angeles home — and later seen leaving after an overnight visit.