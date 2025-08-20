or
Sofía Vergara Stuns in Busty Blue Dress During 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals: Photos

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara exposed her chest in a scandalous ensemble for the 'America's Got Talent' quarterfinals.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara's scandalous outfit took center stage at the America's Got Talent quarterfinals.

The actress, 53, spilled out of a cleavage-baring blue dress while sitting on the judges' panel on Tuesday, August 19.

Vergara bared her assets in a strapless design featuring a corseted bodice.

Sofía Vergara's 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals Look

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara popped out of a cerulean ensemble.

She wore her long brunette hair in loose waves and sported a full face of glam. As for accessories, the Modern Family star chose a large blue ring and a dangling pair of silver earrings from Anabela Chan.

"The live show is about to start!! ❤️⭐️⭐️ @agt," she captioned an Instagram post ahead of the highly anticipated live episode on NBC.

She showed off her look in several selfies, whether posing backstage, at her judges' chair or with costar Mel B.

"@agt live shows. Season 20!!! 🥳⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," Vergara captioned a second social media share minutes before showtime.

Sofía Vergara Goes Behind the Scenes of 'America's Got Talent'

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara wore an all-blue look.

The TV star shared several behind-the-scenes moments before walking into the theater. In one clip from backstage, she exclaimed, "We're ready!" Vergara then asked fellow judge Howie Mandel if he was ready, to which he responded, "We're ready! I'm so ready. I got here yesterday." The duo was surrounded by cameramen, and a loud crowd could be heard roaring with excitement in the background.

Vergara published a selfie-style video with the former Spice Girl using a filter that enlarged their faces and made their voices sound high-pitched.

"AGT finals are about to start!" the Griselda alum shouted.

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara Reunites With Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara remains friendly with former costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Vergara is back in California for AGT after a busy past few days in New York. On Saturday, August 16, she reunited with costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who stars in a production of Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater in New York City's Central Park. The brunette beauty supported her friend from the audience and hung out with his husband, Justin Mikita, and son.

"You where [sic] amazing @jessetyler 👏👏 what an amazing show!!" she shouted out her castmate. "'Twelfth Night' the current production of Free Shakespeare in the Park !🎭🎭."

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara and Mel B are both judges on 'America's Got Talent.'

Vergara published an image of Ferguson wrapping an arm around her, as well as a clip of him performing on stage. She donned a plunging blue and white top and jeans, while the podcast host rocked a navy shirt and baseball cap after his show.

Fans were thrilled over the unexpected Modern Family reunion.

"MODERN FAMILY IS FOREVER FAMILY," one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "MY BABIES REUNITE 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

