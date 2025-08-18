PHOTOS Sofía Vergara Has Fun Night Out as She Reunites With 'Modern Family' Costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Photo Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara almost exposed her chest in a sultry look while hanging out with her former costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara keeps her Modern Family close. The actress, 53, exposed her bra in an unbuttoned, blue and white printed top while reuniting with costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Saturday, August 16. Vergara bared her chest in the busty garment as she wore her long brunette strands straight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara is friendly with Jesse Tyler Ferguson's family.

She paired the sultry ensemble with blue jeans, a white clutch and a gold watch. The TV star was all smiles alongside her friend Justin Mikita and his son. They supported Mikita's husband, Ferguson, from the audience of Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater in New York City's Central Park. "You where [sic] amazing @jessetyler 👏👏 what an amazing show!!" she gushed over her Modern Family castmate. "'Twelfth Night' the current production of Free Shakespeare in the Park !🎭🎭."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara cheered on Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Vergara published a clip of Ferguson — who plays Sir Andrew Aguecheek — acting on stage during the show, as well as a sweet snap with his arm wrapped around her. "MODERN FAMILY IS FOREVER FAMILY," one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "MY BABIES REUNITE 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara's ¡Dios Mío! Coffee Company

On August 12, Vergara promoted her ¡Dios Mío! Coffee brand with a cheeky snapshot. The Griselda alum was covered in coffee grinds as she seductively bit her finger and flashed a smile for the camera. She donned a cleavage-baring red and white floral ensemble, accessorized with gold rings and earrings. "What does it look like I’ve been up to? 😉," she asked her audience. "H.R. meeting," Vergara's America's Got Talent costar Howie Mandel joked in the comments section. A few days later, the brunette beauty announced that ¡Dios Mío! Coffee will now be sold in Walmart. In an Instagram Reel advertising the announcement, Vergara handed a man a cup of her coffee after he accidentally spilled the beverage on his robe. He was impressed, and she gave him a sassy wink. "From now on, in everyday life, it’s not 'Oh My God'… it’s '¡Dios Mío!' - 100% Colombian coffee. ☕️," she captioned her social media post. "@diosmiocoffee now available at @walmart stores nationwide."

Sofía Vergara's Sweet Throwback Photo