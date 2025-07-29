Sofía Vergara Posts Sultry Snap in Plunging Dress as She Indulges in a Sweet Treat: Photo
Sofía Vergara sizzled in a sultry new video.
The Modern Family star, 53, posed in a plunging floral frock in a clip posted on Monday, July 28.
The TV star stunned in a cleavage-baring halter dress while snacking on gelato during a carriage ride. She paired the busty ensemble with strappy nude heels as she took in local sights with her friend Chi.
Vergara celebrated Chi’s birthday with a scenic afternoon party on Monday. Vergara and her friend group posed in front of a cake and large floral bouquet next to a grass lawn.
Sofía Vergara's Knee Surgery
Vergara announced she underwent her second knee surgery with a hospital selfie on July 25. The actress smiled in a blue gown and wristband in what appeared to be a post-op recovery room with a privacy curtain. One image zoomed in on her bandaged knee, as well as a gray brace around her shin.
"It's done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she said.
Terry Crews, Lauren Sánchez, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section, while Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg took a step further and sent the star a large bouquet of pink roses.
"We can't wait to go out with you again and be dancing on top of tables. Get better soon!" the jewelry designers wrote in a note.
This is not Vergara’s first knee surgery, as she underwent a similar operation in April 2024 and was tended to by then-boyfriend and orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... !" she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Luv u."
Sofía Vergara's Post-Op Recovery
The America’s Got Talent judge seems to be recuperating well this time around with the help of friends. She shared a photo at the pool on Sunday, July 27, flaunting a large bandage on her knee. Although she couldn’t dip in the water, she seemed to be in good spirits while tanning her legs in the sun.
"🦿👩⚕️," she captioned her Instagram post.
Vergara shouted out her girlfriends for helping her through recovery in a separate social media share.
"With my favorite nurses ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ I love them," she captioned a selfie with Marisol Gtz. de Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. She published another photo with a larger group of friends as well, writing, "More post op love❤️."