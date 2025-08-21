PHOTOS Sofía Vergara Tricks Fans Into Thinking She Exposed Her Nipples in Busty Dress: Photo Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara led fans to believe she had a nip slip while filming 'America's Got Talent.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara almost exposed her chest on America's Got Talent. The actress, 53, accidentally convinced fans she had a nip slip as they mistook her beige microphone for the body part. Vergara bared her cleavage in a lacy white dress as she wore her brunette locks flat-ironed straight on Wednesday, August 20.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara confused fans with what seemed to be a wardrobe malfunction upon first glance.

She sported large silver earrings and pink eyeshadow as she mugged for the camera in a sultry selfie. "The show is about to start live!!! @agt ❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️," the competition show judge captioned her Instagram post. Fans were immediately drawn to the chest area and believed she may have shown too much. "I thought, you thought, we thought," one fan wrote, while nearly 17,000 others "liked" in agreement. "We all zoomed 😂," another teased. "Stunning as always. I thought the lapel mic was a nip!!! 😂," a third directly pointed out.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara judges 'America's Got Talent' alongside Simon Cowell.

Vergara showed off her lacy look in a series of photos with her fellow judges. "Con el jefe," she wrote on a selfie with Simon Cowell, which translates to "with the boss." In one image, the Modern Family alum towered over Howie Mandel as he wrapped an arm around her waist. She later sat beside Mel B, who also dressed glam in a draped yellow design and curly ponytail. "See u next tuesday!!!🌟⭐️" Vergara exclaimed in the caption.

Sofía Vergara's 'AGT' Quarterfinals Outfit

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara spilled out of a strapless dress.

She once again flaunted her figure in a busty blue dress for the America's Got Talent quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 19. The design featured a corseted bodice that hugged her curves as she sat at the judges' panel. She accessorized her outfit with a large blue ring and silver drop earrings from Anabela Chan. Ahead of the live show, Vergara took fans behind the scenes. In a backstage clip, she asked Mandel if he was ready, to which he quipped, "We're ready! I'm so ready. I got here yesterday." Cameramen videoed the duo as they prepared to enter the roaring audience.

Who Received Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'?