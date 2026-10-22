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Sophia Bush's 'One Tree Hill' Costar Warned Her Not to Date Chad Michael Murray: 'It Was Good Advice'

images of Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush.
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush revealed that her 'One Tree Hill' costar Hilarie Burton warned her against dating Chad Michael Murray.

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Oct. 22 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET

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Sophia Bush revealed that her One Tree Hill costar and close friend Hilarie Burton warned her against dating Chad Michael Murray.

"You know, it was good advice," Bush said during the Wednesday, October 21, episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Bush acknowledged that she "just didn't have the wherewithal or the experience" to listen.

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Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE

Sophia Bush said she felt ashamed after ignoring Hilarie Burton's advice.

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Why Hilarie Burton Told Bush Not to Date Murray

image of Bush revealed that Burton didn't have 'a great experience' working with Murray on another show.
Source: MEGA

Bush revealed that Burton didn't have 'a great experience' working with Murray on another show.

Bush explained that Burton and Murray had "worked together on another show" and that it "wasn't a great experience" for Burton.

Cooper, who described Burton as "one of" Bush's "closest friends on set," also noted that Burton had "explicitly" warned her, "Do not date [Murray]."

Bush admitted that her younger self had struggled to recognize the significance of her friend's concerns.

"My friends used to joke, like 'look up gullible in the dictionary, and you'll see [Bush's] face,'" she quipped.

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How Bush's Marriage Changed Her Friendship With Burton

image of Bush joked that online 'trolls' would 'have a field day' over her comments, admitting her friendship with Burton suffered after she ignored her advice.
Source: MEGA

Bush joked that online 'trolls' would 'have a field day' over her comments, admitting her friendship with Burton suffered after she ignored her advice.

Cooper also questioned whether Bush's relationship with Murray had contributed to a falling-out between the two actresses.

"For years, I thought that's why we stopped being two peas in a pod," Bush recalled, admitting she "felt so much shame" over the situation.

"She was right," Bush said, adding, "about who he was then."

Bush joked that internet "trolls would have a field day," explaining that their falling out happened because she "ignored Burton's advice."

"I didn't listen. She was right," Bush explained.

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Bush Befriended Women Murray Allegedly Cheated With

image of Bush revealed that she developed close friendships with women Murray allegedly cheated on her with.
Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE

Bush revealed that she developed close friendships with women Murray allegedly cheated on her with.

The actress discusses this period and her surprising new relationships in her upcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress.

"I wrote about some of the friendships I made with women who I think the world would probably think I would never speak to, that I really cherish," Bush said.

During the interview, she shared, "And frankly, when I look at the landscape, I'm like bada--, bada--, bada--, bada--."

"You did have great taste, bro, and like, congrats, you crushed. I'm like, 'I get it.' I'm just like, 'D---.' Like, in a lineup, I'd take any one of us," she said.

Inside Bush and Murray's Marriage

image of Bush previously said she held no 'ill will' toward Murray but avoided discussing their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Bush previously said she held no 'ill will' toward Murray but avoided discussing their marriage.

Bush and Murray began dating while starring together on One Tree Hill before tying the knot in an oceanfront ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., in April 2005. Both actors were 23 at the time.

The couple separated five months after marrying, and their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

Bush later reflected on the relationship during a 2021 interview.

"I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid, and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into [that] I'm talking s--- about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," she said.

Despite their complicated history, Bush maintained that she harbored no "ill will" toward her ex-husband.

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