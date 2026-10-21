Sophia Bush Sets the Record Straight on Ashlyn Harris Romance Amid Cheating Speculation

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Sophia Bush is setting the record straight about the timeline of her romance with Ashlyn Harris, addressing speculation about their relationship during the Wednesday, October 21, episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. When asked to clarify whether she had already filed for divorce from Grant Hughes prior to connecting with Harris, who was previously married to Ali Krieger, Bush emphasized that there was zero overlap between their past marriages. “Two people who had filed for divorce and lived in separate residences from their exes went to dinner,” she stated, firmly setting the record straight.

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Sophia Bush Reflected on Past Choices

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush expressed regrets over date timing amid public scrutiny.

However, she regrets the timeline. "Everybody wishes they could have done a million things differently at the time," she admitted. "Like, do I wish that instead of flying home and stopping in New York because I already had tickets to a comedy show and taking [Ashlyn] on a date that I’d taken her on a date six weeks later? Yeah, of course I do. But I can’t change it." "What I can’t do is change my reality for anyone else. I also can’t be my own personal definition of insanity, which is to try the same thing over and over again with no result. I’m never going to change anybody’s mind who made it up," she further noted.

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Sophia Bush Recalled Her History and Connection With Harris

Source: MEGA Bush detailed how her friendship with Harris gradually evolved to a romance.

Bush opened up about how her relationship with Harris began, revealing that the two first connected on social media in 2015 before meeting in person four years later. Their romance eventually blossomed from a years-long friendship. Pushing back against speculation that their relationship began as an affair, Bush said, "But I’m a little bit chickens---, so this whole, like, 'Oh, they must have gotten drunk and had an affair.'" "Anyone who thinks that was a casual leap for me doesn’t know me," she added.

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Sophia Bush Addressed Her Knowledge of Harris and Ali Krieger's Marriage

Source: MEGA Bush clarified that she lacked inside information on Harris' split.

Reflecting on her marriage to Hughes, which lasted from 2022 to 2023, Bush insisted she had been unaware of the problems in Harris' marriage to Krieger. The former soccer stars, who share two adopted children, split in 2023. “I wasn’t, like, in the inner circle knowing what was up,” Bush explained. “I didn’t even know the inside information on how she’d gotten there until everyone finally had a place to talk.”

Sophia Bush Credit the Hollywood Strikes for Providing Space

Source: @SOPHIABUSH/INSTAGRAM Sophia Bush credited the strikes for offering peace and quiet.