Home > News > celeb marriage NEWS Ashlyn Harris Claims She and Ex Ali Krieger 'Weren't Intimate the Entire Part' of Their Nearly 4-Year Marriage: 'I Wasn't a Priority' Source: MEGA Ashlyn Harris revealed that she and ex-wife Ali Krieger lacked intimacy during their marriage.

Ashlyn Harris didn't hold back when speaking about her marriage to ex-wife Ali Krieger, as she shared details about what led to their split.

Article continues below advertisement

“I felt so embarrassed and I felt so much shame that I didn’t know how to tell people that, like, oh, my wife doesn’t want to touch me or doesn’t want to be intimate or doesn’t want this,” Harris revealed on the “Naked Sports With Cari Champion” podcast, which aired on Monday, November 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former couple first crossed paths in 2010 while playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

Article continues below advertisement

“No, she can’t say that because we weren’t intimate the entire part of our marriage. So that’s … I mean, facts are just the facts. It is what it is,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Cari Champion/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her “touchy-feely” nature, Harris revealed that Krieger lacked mutual affection toward her.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just felt like I wasn’t a priority,” Harris admitted. “I didn’t feel that sense of connection, whether emotional or physical. It was soccer, job, kids, and then somewhere down the line it was like, ‘Okay, what about me?'”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair adopted their daughter, Sloane, in 2021 and welcomed their son, Ocean, the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

The retired professional athlete also reflected on how she coped with the situation. Because of her “ability to serve other people,” she “became very, very good at dissociating,” until Harris reached a point where she “had nothing left” to give.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Harris also recalled how she proposed an unconventional idea in her “last attempt” to save their relationship. “I started trying all these things — let’s do an open marriage,” she said on the podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s not even me dude. If I’m not getting what I want and we want to keep this together, which also strains the public eye places on you,” Harris continued. “You feel like you can’t make the brave and hard decisions because you know the impact and wave that will come and that was my biggest fear.”

Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who began dating in 2010 while playing for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, married in 2019 and became parents to daughter Sloane, 3 and son Ocean, 2. Harris retired from soccer in November 2022, while Krieger ended her career after the 2023 NWSL season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce on September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris filed for divorce on September 19, 2023, citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six. One month later, Krieger hinted something was going on when she referenced Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, which touches on infidelity, in a social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The retired soccer star is currently in a new relationship with 'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush.

Article continues below advertisement

"Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era," she wrote at the time. "Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are," the soccer star's brother Kyle wrote alongside the post.

Article continues below advertisement