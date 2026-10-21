or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Sophia Bush
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Everything in My Body Just Clicked': Sophia Bush Shares How She Knew Ashlyn Harris Was Her Soulmate

Image of Sophia Bush confirmed she found her true alignment with Ashlyn Harris.
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush confirmed she found her other half with Ashlyn Harris.

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After years of navigating high-profile heartbreaks, Sophia Bush found her ultimate partnership in former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris, whom she married in 2025.

During a candid appearance on "Call Her Daddy," the One Tree Hill alum opened up to host Alex Cooper about realizing that her soulmate was none other than her longtime friend.

“It felt like meeting a new person," she said. "Everything in my body just clicked, and I was like, 'Oh, this is what alignment feels like!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Bush Confessed How Nervous She Felt Before Asking Ashlyn Harris Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sophia Bush recalled feeling tremendous anxiety asking Ashlyn Harris out.
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush recalled feeling tremendous anxiety asking Ashlyn Harris out.

However, before their romance took off, Bush admitted she was a bundle of nerves when she finally worked up the courage to ask Harris out, confessing that she "mumbled a lot" and had "never been less cool."

“I tried on 900 tops. It was such a weird thing because I can feel my mouth is dry, and my fingers are tingly, like even thinking about it, my body is back there because it was this really surreal thing," she shared, recounting the physical and emotional jitters, she experienced.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Built Their Friendship Long Before Navigating Mutual Divorces

image of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris bonded before they became a couple.
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris bonded before they became a couple.

Bush and Harris first connected on social media in 2015 before meeting in person in 2019, years before their friendship turned romantic.

The two eventually crossed paths at a brand partnership event focused on raising money to help elect women and support women's sports.

At the time, Bush and Harris were among several people in their circle navigating major life changes, including breakups and divorces, and leaned on one another for support.

"Everywhere I turned, everyone was going through it," Bush recalled.

MORE ON:
Sophia Bush

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Bush Noticed the Initial Spark in Group Chat Messages

image of Bush admitted she was caught off guard by how naturally they connected.
Source: MEGA

Bush admitted she was caught off guard by how naturally they connected.

Before their relationship turned romantic, Bush and Harris grew closer through group chats with friends, where they supported one another through difficult breakups and major life changes.

Bush admitted she was caught off guard by how naturally they connected.

“We'd both send the same text in response to someone else's, and I'd be like, what is that?” she recalled.

Sophia Bush Found Her Missing Puzzle Piece in Ashlyn Harris

image of Sophia Bush realized Ashlyn Harris completes her.
Source: MEGA

Sophia Bush realized Ashlyn Harris completes her.

When host Alex Cooper asked if she felt "emotionally connected," Bush affirmed that the connection went far beyond mere physical attraction.

"I went, 'Are you the other piece of the puzzle? Does every weird little edge fit?' And I wouldn't have thought these puzzle pieces were related, but now they're the last two, and they click," she stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.