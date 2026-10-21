'Everything in My Body Just Clicked': Sophia Bush Shares How She Knew Ashlyn Harris Was Her Soulmate

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After years of navigating high-profile heartbreaks, Sophia Bush found her ultimate partnership in former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris, whom she married in 2025. During a candid appearance on "Call Her Daddy," the One Tree Hill alum opened up to host Alex Cooper about realizing that her soulmate was none other than her longtime friend. “It felt like meeting a new person," she said. "Everything in my body just clicked, and I was like, 'Oh, this is what alignment feels like!'"

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Sophia Bush Confessed How Nervous She Felt Before Asking Ashlyn Harris Out

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush recalled feeling tremendous anxiety asking Ashlyn Harris out.

However, before their romance took off, Bush admitted she was a bundle of nerves when she finally worked up the courage to ask Harris out, confessing that she "mumbled a lot" and had "never been less cool." “I tried on 900 tops. It was such a weird thing because I can feel my mouth is dry, and my fingers are tingly, like even thinking about it, my body is back there because it was this really surreal thing," she shared, recounting the physical and emotional jitters, she experienced.

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The Couple Built Their Friendship Long Before Navigating Mutual Divorces

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris bonded before they became a couple.

Bush and Harris first connected on social media in 2015 before meeting in person in 2019, years before their friendship turned romantic. The two eventually crossed paths at a brand partnership event focused on raising money to help elect women and support women's sports. At the time, Bush and Harris were among several people in their circle navigating major life changes, including breakups and divorces, and leaned on one another for support. "Everywhere I turned, everyone was going through it," Bush recalled.

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Sophia Bush Noticed the Initial Spark in Group Chat Messages

Source: MEGA Bush admitted she was caught off guard by how naturally they connected.

Before their relationship turned romantic, Bush and Harris grew closer through group chats with friends, where they supported one another through difficult breakups and major life changes. Bush admitted she was caught off guard by how naturally they connected. “We'd both send the same text in response to someone else's, and I'd be like, what is that?” she recalled.

Sophia Bush Found Her Missing Puzzle Piece in Ashlyn Harris

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush realized Ashlyn Harris completes her.