COUPLES Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Reveal They Secretly Got Married in Intimate Upstate New York Ceremony Source: MEGA Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris revealed they have secretly been married for more than a year. Taylor Camp Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Surprise! Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have been married for more than a year. The One Tree Hill alum, 44, and retired soccer star, 40, revealed they quietly tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in upstate New York in summer 2025. The couple kept the major milestone private until Bush shared the news in her upcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress. "You're not my partner, you know? You're my wife," Bush told Harris while discussing their decision to finally share the news. "And it feels so amazing to say that."

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Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Wanted an Intimate Wedding

Source: MEGA The couple opted for an intimate upstate New York wedding.

After spending much of their lives in the public eye, Bush and Harris intentionally chose a low-key celebration. "When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what's yours and what's always sort of been for everyone else," Bush told Vogue. The actress noted that Harris spent years playing soccer in packed stadiums, which she became famous playing characters for millions of television viewers. Rather than stage another major public moment, they decided their wedding would belong to them and their closest loved ones.

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Ashlyn Harris' Kids Were Part of Their Special Day

Source: MEGA Ashlyn Harris' children played a special role in the celebration.

Harris' children, Sloane and Ocean, whom she shares with ex-wife Ali Krieger, were included in the intimate celebration. "The kids were just running and happy," Harris recalled, explaining that the family picked flowers from the property and Sloane carried them. The celebration ended with the family roasting marshmallows together. "It was so precious, and zero pressure," Harris said of their wedding. "I will never forget it."

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Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Personally Shared Their Marriage News

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris personally traveled to tell loved ones about their marriage before sharing the news publicly.

Keeping their marriage quiet didn't mean Bush and Harris wanted their loved ones left in the dark. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled around the country to personally tell family and friends they had gotten married before revealing the news publicly. The private approach allowed them to enjoy married life away from the scrutiny that has surrounded their relationship since they first became romantically involved. Their secret was kept so well that Bush and Harris were still publicly referred to as girlfriends more than a year after exchanging vows.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Began Dating in 2023

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris began dating in 2023 before quietly marrying two years later.