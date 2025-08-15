or
Sophie Turner Accidentally Caused Couple to Break Off Their Engagement: 'I Didn't Realize I Had This Power'

Sophie Turner's flirtatious behavior caused two fiancés to split.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner's accidental flirtation took a wrong turn.

During the Thursday, August 14, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Game of Thrones star, 29, recounted a "crazy evening" where she caused a couple to break off their engagement.

Turner's night "went really south really quick" when a childhood friend asked for her help.

Sophie Turner recalled an awkward moment when she caused a couple's breakup.

The pal saw an actor she "loved" and begged Turner to "say hi" on her behalf. However, Turner was shy and gave a simple wave from afar.

"That was it," the TV star emphasized. "Later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress. And I go, 'I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'"

Turner "dance[d] on over" to the mystery actress, who quipped, "Can you stop f------- flirting with my fiancé?" Turns out, the man she had innocently waved to was her future husband.

Sophie Turner did not like kissing Kit Harrington.

"I have no idea who this man is," the Dark Phoenix star insisted. "Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power."

She did not reveal the names of either person on air because she didn't want to get "in trouble."

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Kissed Kit Harrington

Sophie Turner rehashed her past with Seth Meyers.

As for her own romantic rendezvous, Turner revealed to host Seth Meyers how "vile" it was to kiss Kit Harrington in their movie, The Dreadful. She claimed that her steamy scenes with her former costar were "worse" than shooting with cockroaches and a mouse in Trust.

"We get on set and we are both retching," Turner remembered, admitting it was a "really bad moment in [her] career."

Turner and Harrington previously played siblings Sansa and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner's Current Dating Life

Sophie Turner is dating Peregrine Pearson.

Off camera, Turner has been in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson since 2023. The duo sparked split rumors in April when she unfollowed the aristocrat on Instagram and posted "tutto passa" on her Instagram Story, which means "everything passes." However, Turner and Pearson squashed speculations when they stepped out for a romantic stroll through Notting Hill, London, in July. The couple was photographed holding hands, kissing and sharing an embrace during their PDA-packed outing.

Turner further showcased her affection for a man during his birthday in October 2024.

"Happy birthday my angel pie," she wrote in a sweet photo dump with pictures of them.

Prior to Pearson, Turner was married to Joe Jonas from 2019 to 2014. The exes share daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

