Sophie Turner Flaunts Figure in Bralette and Micro Shorts After Fueling Peregrine Pearson Reconciliation: Photos
Sophie Turner had her hair down and micro shorts on at the Glastonbury festival after reconciling her romance with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson.
The Dark Phoenix actress, 29, shared photos of a fun-filled weekend at England’s Glastonbury music and performing arts festival via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 2.
Sophie Turner Attended the Glastonbury Festival in England
In the photos, Turner rocked a black halter bralette paired with matching micro shorts and a coordinating headband. She added a pop of color by tying a red sweater around her waist. The actress was all smiles as she posed alongside her group of friends.
Turner wasn’t just joined by friends — her on-again, off-again boyfriend was also in tow. Eyewitnesses at the festival told Daily Mail they spotted Turner and Peregrine, 30, packing on the PDA despite rumors earlier this year that they had split.
Sophie Turner Attended the Festival With Friends
“Sophie was on the phone looking for Peregrine and then they saw one another and dashed over. They looked so happy,” a source told the outlet, adding that the couple looked “smitten” with each other.
Pearson marked Turner’s first public relationship following her September 2023 split from ex-husband, Joe Jonas, after four years of marriage. Just one month after filing for divorce, Turner turned heads when she was spotted kissing the aristocrat in Paris on October 28, 2023.
Sophie Turner and Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson Reunited at the Festival
“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” an eyewitness told The Sun at the time. “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.”
After being seen on several outings together, Turner publicly confirmed their romance in January 2024 by sharing a series of photos via Instagram from a ski trip they took with friends.
Sophie Turner Unfollowed Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson in April
However, fans suspected the couple’s relationship was on the rocks by April 2025, as the couple were reported to have unfollowed each other and the Game of Thrones actress was allegedly telling friends she was “single,” per The Sun.
“Sophie and Peregrine had a great time together, but the relationship ran its course,” an insider explained. “She is single and is focusing on her career.”