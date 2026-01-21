or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Sophie Turner
OK LogoHEALTH

Sophie Turner Uncovers Chronic Health Issue While Training for 'Tomb Raider' Role

Photo of Sophie Turner
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner revealed intense ‘Tomb Raider’ training uncovered a chronic back issue while filming.

Profile Image

Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner is not just preparing to hunt artifacts in the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series; her rigorous training has led her to discover a chronic health issue.

The 29-year-old Game of Thrones star revealed that nearly a year of intense physical training for the role of Lara Croft unveiled a recurring back problem.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sophie Turner trained intensely for her role as Lara Croft.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner trained intensely for her role as Lara Croft.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year, of training,” Turner said on "The Julia Cunningham Show." “Yeah, so it's been a lot.”

During her preparation, she learned, “I have a perpetual back problem” that surfaced amidst her training routines.

“But, I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've never worked out before in your life, which I never had,” Turner added. “So, it's taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress' preparation revealed a chronic back problem.
Source: MEGA

The actress' preparation revealed a chronic back problem.

Article continues below advertisement

Cunningham noted that this admission might surprise many, given Turner’s fame as Sansa Stark from HBO's iconic series. But Turner clarified her role often involved taking hits rather than dishing them out. "I also just was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating," she emphasized. "So it's quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it!"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sophie Turner spent months building strength for the series.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner spent months building strength for the series.

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

If Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider series mirrors the action-packed source games, audiences can expect Turner to do more than just throw punches. Lara, the daring archaeologist and heroine, has faced off against everything from armed enemies to mythical creatures since the franchise debuted in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Amazon MGM recently shared a first look at Turner as Lara, showcasing her iconic style that leans towards the classic designs of the early games. The costume features Lara's signature red sunglasses, pistol holsters, tiny shorts, a teal tank top and a leather backpack — all reminiscent of the character's early adventures.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sophiet/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Details about the plot surrounding Turner's portrayal remain under wraps. However, a recent cast announcement introduced new characters, including Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, “a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents.” Familiar faces from the games will also make appearances, such as Lara's infamous butler, Winston, played by Bill Paterson, and her uncle, Atlas DeMornay, played by Jason Isaacs.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paterson and Jason Isaacs will also join the ‘Tomb Raider’ series.
Source: MEGA

Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paterson and Jason Isaacs will also join the ‘Tomb Raider’ series.

Turner's portrayal marks the third major live-action depiction of Lara in 25 years, following Oscar-winning performances by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 and 2003 films and Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.