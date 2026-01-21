Sophie Turner Uncovers Chronic Health Issue While Training for 'Tomb Raider' Role

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner is not just preparing to hunt artifacts in the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series; her rigorous training has led her to discover a chronic health issue. The 29-year-old Game of Thrones star revealed that nearly a year of intense physical training for the role of Lara Croft unveiled a recurring back problem.

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner trained intensely for her role as Lara Croft.

“We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year, of training,” Turner said on "The Julia Cunningham Show." “Yeah, so it's been a lot.” During her preparation, she learned, “I have a perpetual back problem” that surfaced amidst her training routines. “But, I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've never worked out before in your life, which I never had,” Turner added. “So, it's taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Source: MEGA The actress' preparation revealed a chronic back problem.

Cunningham noted that this admission might surprise many, given Turner’s fame as Sansa Stark from HBO's iconic series. But Turner clarified her role often involved taking hits rather than dishing them out. "I also just was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating," she emphasized. "So it's quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it!"

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner spent months building strength for the series.

If Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider series mirrors the action-packed source games, audiences can expect Turner to do more than just throw punches. Lara, the daring archaeologist and heroine, has faced off against everything from armed enemies to mythical creatures since the franchise debuted in 1996.

Amazon MGM recently shared a first look at Turner as Lara, showcasing her iconic style that leans towards the classic designs of the early games. The costume features Lara's signature red sunglasses, pistol holsters, tiny shorts, a teal tank top and a leather backpack — all reminiscent of the character's early adventures.

Details about the plot surrounding Turner's portrayal remain under wraps. However, a recent cast announcement introduced new characters, including Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, “a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents.” Familiar faces from the games will also make appearances, such as Lara's infamous butler, Winston, played by Bill Paterson, and her uncle, Atlas DeMornay, played by Jason Isaacs.

Source: MEGA Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paterson and Jason Isaacs will also join the ‘Tomb Raider’ series.