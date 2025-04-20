Sophie Turner Wants to 'Top' Angelina Jolie's 'Tomb Raider' Legacy in New Amazon Series
Sophie Turner is ready to unleash her inner adventurer, snatching up the iconic role of Lara Croft in an electrifying streaming adaptation of Tomb Raider, and the Game of Thrones darling is wholeheartedly committed to this endeavor.
An insider shared to Life & Style that she is h-----bent on surpassing the legacy of Angelina Jolie, who immortalized the character nearly 25 years ago.
"She absolutely loves what Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander did with their films, but she wants to equal that work and, over the course of many years-slash-seasons, top it," the insider said.
Amazon gave the green light to the Tomb Raider television series this year, but insiders suggest production is already well underway.
"This show is a little further along than has been reported in the press so far and some of the scripts that have come in are so good you could just break them out and turn them into full blown blockbuster movies on their right," the source shared.
Excitement is building, and the team is working hard to make sure the show succeeds — given that some recent video game adaptations didn’t do so well.
"It’s going to be a cool show. It’s going to be gritty and violent and it’s going to please the old school fans of the property," the insider assured.
With the talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the helm as writer and producer, casting finally landed on Turner, 29, after a tornado of speculation circulated.
"Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes," the source shared. "But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets."
The original Lara Croft: Tomb Raider flick burst onto screens in 2001, receiving widespread acclaim, primarily for Jolie’s fierce portrayal of the action-packed heroine. During an interview around the film’s debut, Jolie revealed the intensity of her training.
"It was two and a half months of tough training. I had just wrapped a period piece Original Sin, and I was drinking wine and smoking cigarettes and having a great time," she recalled with a laugh. "Then I got to the Tomb Raider set and the great adventure began. They had me on bungees."
It’s clear that Turner is soaking up insights from Jolie's legendary prep.
"Sophie is actually the first English actress to play Lara Croft in live action. That’s a big deal and Sophie knows that gives her a special edge compared to Angelina and Alicia," the insider added.
Despite swirling rumors about the project potentially being scrapped, a different source attempted to rain on the parade, telling Daily Mail the production was "not going ahead." However, neither Amazon nor producer Waller-Bridge has issued any confirmations on that front.
Rest assured, if the project remains greenlit, the insider confidently declared, "Sophie will bring the action."