Sophie Turner Wants to 'Top' Angelina Jolie's 'Tomb Raider' Legacy in New Amazon Series

Sophie Turner is ready to unleash her inner adventurer, snatching up the iconic role of Lara Croft in an electrifying streaming adaptation of Tomb Raider, and the Game of Thrones darling is wholeheartedly committed to this endeavor.

An insider shared to Life & Style that she is h-----bent on surpassing the legacy of Angelina Jolie, who immortalized the character nearly 25 years ago.

"She absolutely loves what Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander did with their films, but she wants to equal that work and, over the course of many years-slash-seasons, top it," the insider said.