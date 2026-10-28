Sophie Turner Nearly Unrecognizable With Stunning Dark Hair Transformation During Rare Red Carpet Appearance After 'Tomb Raider' Filming

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Sophie Turner turned heads with a dark hair transformation during a red carpet appearance at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, October 26, at the Palladium Theatre in London. The 30-year-old actress stepped out with noticeably darker hair than her earlier Tomb Raider set looks. Turner is preparing to star as Lara Croft in Prime Video's upcoming live-action series. The actress has been filming the series throughout 2026, with production continuing after a temporary pause earlier this year.

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Sophie Turner stuns at the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony in London. pic.twitter.com/kfj2L3vbEP — westerosies (@westerosies) October 27, 2026 Source: @WESTEROSIES/X Sophie Turner appeared at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London.

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Sophie Turner Stuns in Louis Vuitton at the 2026 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner was head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton couture.

For the London event, the Game of Thrones alum stepped out in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble, continuing her longstanding relationship with the French luxury fashion house. Turner wore a design from the brand's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, accessorizing with Luna pumps and a Le Damier de Louis Vuitton necklace.

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Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider' Filming Faced a Temporary Setback

Source: MEGA Turner was filming as Lara Croft before a minor injury temporarily halted 'Tomb Raider' production.

In September 2025, Turner was officially cast as the new Lara Croft, following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Prime Video unveiled the first look at Turner in character in January as production began. Filming temporarily stopped when Turner got a minor injury on set, but it resumed in Spain by July. The new Tomb Raider series doesn't have an official release date yet, but it is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

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Joe Jonas Spills on Co-Parenting With Turner

Source: MEGA Joe Jonas praised Turner as a co-parent, saying their daughters have helped him through his 'toughest days.'

Away from her acting career, Turner's former husband, Joe Jonas, recently discussed raising their two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, during an episode of the Jonas Brothers' "Hey Jonas!" podcast. "I'm a single dad and I co-parent with my children's mother," Jonas said. "And so, um, I think my children have given me purpose again in my life." Jonas also acknowledged the importance of maintaining a supportive parenting arrangement with Turner. "I'm grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days, but I think being able to have good people around me to kind of help me navigate it is really special," he shared. "I think they've taught me that I'll be okay even in my toughest days."

Turner Reveals Why She Cannot Watch 'Game of Thrones'

Source: MEGA Turner admitted the Game of Thrones theme song gives her 'crazy anxiety' despite having 'the best time' on the show.