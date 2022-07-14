It's A Girl! Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Baby No. 2

Turner also showed off her growing belly when she attended the 2022 Met Gala along the singer, 32.

The two, who secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and then had a bigger ceremony in France, have been quiet about this new chapter in their lives, but during quarantine, Jonas had a chance to be with his wife and kiddo.

"It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful," the musical artist admitted.