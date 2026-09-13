'South Park' Mocks Donald Trump With Award He Never Won After Emmy Victory

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South Park finally got back on the Emmy stage, and President Donald Trump was part of the victory lap. The Comedy Central series won Outstanding Animated Program at the 78th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 6, taking home its fifth Emmy and its first in the category since 2013.

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Source: MEGA The Emmy victory marked the show’s first win in the category since 2013.

The show, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, beat Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Smiling Friends, Bob’s Burgers and Visions. Then its official social media accounts celebrated with a graphic of Trump, pants down, holding the Emmy he never won, with the text, “You finally got your Emmy.”

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An Old Emmy Sore Spot

Source: @southpark/INSTAGRAM ‘South Park’ celebrated its latest Emmy with a graphic mocking Donald Trump.

Trump has long complained that The Apprentice never won an Emmy, despite his belief that it should have. “I got screwed out of an Emmy!” Trump said in the final episode of Celebrity Apprentice. “Everybody thought I was going to win it! In fact, when they announced the winner, I stood up before the winner was announced.” He also said The Amazing Race winning an Emmy in 2012 was “a total joke,” adding, “The Emmys have no credibility--no wonder the ratings are at record lows.” In 2014, he complained, “The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won--even though it should have many times over.”

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A Satire Win With Extra Charge

Source: South Park Studios/YOUTUBE ‘South Park’ won an Emmy for ‘Sermon on the Mount,’ which featured a satirical portrayal of Donald Trump.

South Park won for “Sermon on the Mount,” the debut episode of its 27th season. The season centered Trump in a brutal parody that included a caricature of the president in an abusive relationship with Satan and a scene involving Vice President JD Vance. “Satire is a huge magnet for amplification since our media platforms are specifically designed to reward conflict,” said John Kwatakye-Atiko, Founder of Popularity PR. “The algorithm does not differentiate between a viewer who felt entertained by the episode and a viewer who felt threatened by it,” he explained. “An episode of satire which has been blessed by the Television Academy is no longer a joke to critics,” he said, “it is an organized corporate endorsement of a political narrative, weaponised for the masses."

When Viewers Fill in the Meaning

Source: South Park Studios/YOUTUBE The show’s satire reignited attention around Donald Trump’s long-running Emmy complaints.