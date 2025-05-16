'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Reveals How the 'Faking It Until You Make It' Mantra Gave Him the Power to Succeed: 'You Have to Believe in Yourself'

While the drama of the hit Bravo show can be juicy, Conover has immense gratitude for where he is currently. "I tell people all the time, I don't think people care about the positive things that are said, but the last three years of my life have been such an incredible chapter," he reveals.

"It helped me evolve into this better version of myself and I've been able to tap into more of my potential," he adds. "It's funny because I was able to change my relationship with alcohol. Every now and then, I'll celebrate and have some good wine or something, but the next day, I'm not operating at 100 percent. I'll miss it [being at 100 percent] because I'm just used to being like that. I told myself — I was like, 'Man, I wouldn't be able to do everything that I'm doing now if my value system was still based around going out.'"