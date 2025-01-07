Craig Conover Says His Split From Paige DeSorbo Was 'Very Unexpected': 'I Was Very Shocked'
Craig Conover shared more insight into his split from Paige DeSorbo.
“Hey everyone, what’s up. Oh, I figured it’s finally time to check in with everyone. Sorry about the delay, this has all been very, very unexpected to say the least. But I guess I gotta start living again, whatever that looks like. Whatever my new normal looks like,” Conover, 35, said via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 7. “I have to start. Gratitude will get you through this with time comes clarity. All of the advice, I’m trying to listen to.”
He continued, “But, yeah. [It happened] right before the holidays. I was very shocked. And it’s OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can’t control other people, you can only control how you react to it. Remember to be kind to Paige and me and yourselves and all of that good stuff.”
The Southern Charm star said he's still "processing everything."
“3 year relationship. It’s your best friend who you talk to all day everyday and then they’re just gone. So, you know, one day I’ll be able to talk more on it," he added.
He concluded by thanking his fans for their "kind messages" following the breakup.
“It’s just life. I have to take my own advice … that no one is ever not better off after a breakup,” he stated. “But I guess now I gotta practice what I preach and believe it and truly have faith in God that everything happens for a reason. But I love you all and I’ll see everyone on my travels this January. We have a lot coming up.”
As OK! previously reported, DeSorbo, 32, announced their split on her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast on Monday, December 30.
“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” the Summer House star said on December 30.
“I love him, I think he loves me,” she stated. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”
The exes met while filming Season 1 of Winter House in 2021. They remained in a relationship, with Conover living in South Carolina, while DeSorbo was in New York City.