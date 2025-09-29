Southport Mass Shooting Suspect Nigel Edge Received Purple Heart After Completing 2 Marine Tours in Iraq

Article continues below advertisement

The man who allegedly conducted a deadly mass shooting in Southport, N.C., was a highly decorated Marine and veteran of the Iraq War. Nigel Edge, who was born Sean DeBevoise before changing his name in 2023, additionally received the honorable Purple Heart medal — awarded to service members who sustained wounds from or were killed by enemy action in combat. Edge was arrested in connection to a horrific shooting that broke out at a crowded dockside restaurant in North Carolina, leaving three people dead and multiple others with injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nigel Edge went to the Country Music Awards with Kellie Pickler in 2012.

The shooting suspect received the Purple Heart medal at one point during his two tours in Iraq. He served in the Marine Corps between September 2003 and June 2009, a U.S. military spokesperson told a news outlet. The ranked sergeant received several other awards during his time in combat — including "the Marine Corps Good Conduct medal, Combat Action ribbon, Sea Service Deployment ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, Humanitarian Service medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and National Defense Service medal," per the military rep.

Article continues below advertisement

Nigel Edge Suffers From PTSD

Source: MEGA Nigel Edge suffered from PTSD and was a conspiracy theorist.

The 39-year-old — who officials say suffers from PTSD — served two multi-month stints after being deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006, North Carolina authorities revealed. Edge's last assignment was at the Wounded Warrior Battalion East in Camp Lejeune — a center offering rehabilitation, counseling and recovery for those injured in combat. The Marine veteran was handcuffed and taken into police custody on Saturday night, September 27, after opening fire at the American Fish Company — a Southport Yacht Basin restaurant located roughly 30 miles south of Wilmington. In addition to the three fatalities, at least eight people were injured. One of the wounded victims is still "clinging to life," law enforcement officers admitted during a press conference.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nigel Edge was arrested in connection to a mass shooting in North Carolina.

Edge allegedly conducted the deadly attack with a short-barreled AR rifle, equipped with a suppressor, a folding stock and scope, court documents revealed. The madman was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon — though a motive remains unknown. Authorities, however, claimed the mass shooting was "highly premeditated."

Nigel Edge Is a Paranoid and Delusional Conspiracy Theorist

Source: MEGA Nigel Edge filed a series of strange lawsuits in North Carolina this year.