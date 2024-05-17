Speak to Achieve: Transforming Communication with Elaine A. Clark's Upcoming Book
Elaine A. Clark, a seasoned author, speech communication coach, podcaster, and app creator, teases the upcoming release of her highly anticipated work, Speak to Achieve: Communication Skills that Provide Results. Clark draws from her extensive career in acting, advertising, coaching, directing, and more to hone individuals' and team communication skills and obtain their desired outcomes across various platforms and scenarios.
Speak to Achieve delves into three critical aspects of effective communication. It encompasses the art of connecting with various audiences, understanding how to apply communication strategies, and incorporating the elements of logic, authority, and emotion into one's speech. This structure exemplifies Clark's balanced application of the rhetorical triangle of ethos, logos, and pathos and her Making it M.I.N.E.® method.
While many motivational speaking books offer practical steps and strategies, Clark leverages her multifaceted career journey to provide practical insights and actionable advice derived from her firsthand experiences in coaching thousands of voice actors, presenters, executives, podcasters, bloggers, and influencers. Besides her extensive background, the author's unique proposition stems from her holistic approach to communication.
Clark recognizes the crucial element many people often overlook: utilizing information to inspire. As a communication coach, she emphasizes bridging the gap between logical understanding and actionable outcomes. She believes true inspiration comes from connecting with audiences on a deeper level, evoking their trust, empathy, and genuine engagement, and not just simply imparting knowledge.
According to the expert, what makes a speaker truly impactful is their personal journey, ability to overcome obstacles, and empower the listener to achieve a winning result. Therefore, she offers readers effective communication advice and guides them toward a deeper understanding of themselves, their message, and their connection with the audience. She believes that only by leveraging their content, creating a compelling narrative arc, and infusing it with passion and conviction can they significantly impact the lives of their listeners and, in turn, inspire action and drive meaningful change.
"I think of it like a golfer who places the ball on the tee, takes the swing, and then observes its trajectory toward the hole. They must make adjustments based on body position, swing, and follow-through. The point is that it's not just about information. It’s about how the information is presented and how the moment after should yield results," Clark shares. "So when I listen to a client, I pinpoint structure adjustments, missed opportunities for humor, and places where a personal story can support the message. Generally, the individuals I work with have valuable content; what I provide is an outside perspective in order to improve the organization and focus of their message. I help them structure and perform their narratives effectively so they can turn their presentations into engaging stories. This encourages the audience to want to actively listen rather than feeling obligated to do so."
The author also introduces the power of suggestion over demand—a principle she improved over years of coaching individuals in different arenas. Clark says rather than imposing demands, using the power of suggestion can be more effective in influencing others. Over time, this approach becomes ingrained in how one communicates both in business and in personal relationships.
Clark's background in voice-over work embedded in her, how important it is to deliver an authentic message, given that bodies can detect insincerity. She shares a particular instance of working with attorneys and coaching high school mock trial teams and seeing how subtle shifts in body language can affect persuasion and trust.
"Speak to Achieve is about thinking, acknowledging, reacting, speaking, and engaging. This process is inspired by Sir Isaac Newton's third law of motion: for every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction. Therefore, we must create that dynamic interaction to connect and communicate effectively," Clark summarizes. Essentially, through Speak to Achieve, the author seeks to provide readers with the tools to transform their communication style, whether in business presentations, personal interactions, or public speaking engagements.
It's worth noting that Clark has always been committed to helping individuals master the art of impactful dialogue. She has authored the best-selling voice-over training book, There's Money Where Your Mouth Is, now in its fourth edition, and Voice Overs for Podcasting. Her innovative apps, "Activate Your Voice" and "Adding Melody to Your Voice," offer practical voice and diction enhancement tools. Meanwhile, her podcast series, "RealTalkingTips," provides bite-sized communication lessons for holistic development.
Speak to Achieve: Communication Skills that Provide Results is an excellent follow-up for these initiatives, focused on mastering communication skills through authenticity, emotional resonance, and actionable insights. Through Clark's upcoming work and continued coaching, readers and communicators will feel empowered to drive tangible results and establish meaningful connections.