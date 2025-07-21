Spencer Pratt Demands Gavin Newsom Explain Why He Took Millions in Palisades FireAid Grant From Victims in Scathing Video
The Hills star Spencer Pratt unleashed a scathing demand for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been accused of taking a chunk of FireAid funds for himself after an estimated $100 million was donated following the Palisades wildfires in January.
“The second round of $50 million funding, guess who took a FireAid grant? Let me tell you… Gavin Newsom and his cow-volunteers office took a FireAid grant,” Pratt fired off in an Instagram video. “So that’s cool; we’d like to know how much you took and exactly what you did with the money. And I mean, dollar for dollar, what you did with it. Thank you!”
Sue Pascoe Unveils Misuse of FireAid Funds
After the three-week wildfires ceased, the state of California held two concerts to raise money for victims. According to the official website for FireAid, contributors raised “an estimated $100 million that has been designated for direct relief and will not be used for administrative purposes.”
Despite these claims, new revelations of misused donations have surfaced after Sue Pascoe, investigative journalist for Circling The News, was tipped off about victims who never received FireAid money for their desolation.
FireAid Money Confirmed to Be Distributed to Nonprofits
During Pascoe’s testimony on Fox 11, she told Marla Tellez, “This FireAid money is not helping the people. It’s helping nonprofits, many of which have executives who are getting six-figure salaries.” Pascoe noted that Chris Wallace, media spokesperson for wildfire funds, told her the nonprofits are the only designated recipients of the FireAid relief money, and they are responsible for distributing the funds to whomever they please.
Official statements from the Annenberg Foundation, which was entrusted to manage the FireAid relief funds, say payments of $50 million and $25 million were distributed to approximately 120 organizations for wildfire relief, including El Nido, Vision y Compromiso, Home Grown and more.
Spencer Pratt's Home Burns Down in Palisades Wildfires
Victims, however, are still questioning when and if they’ll ever see relief money for the loss of their homes, with Pratt being one of them.
Pratt, who married his MTV costar Heidi Montag, was living in Pacific Palisades when the wildfires burned down his family home, leaving him and his wife to rebuild from nothing.
The reality TV star has been vocal about the devastation and even helped Montag promote her hit song “No Going Home,” which described her experience of picking up the pieces after her Hollywood fairytale came crashing down.