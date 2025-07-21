or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Spencer Pratt
OK LogoNEWS

Spencer Pratt Demands Gavin Newsom Explain Why He Took Millions in Palisades FireAid Grant From Victims in Scathing Video

photo of Spencer Pratt and Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA;@spencerpratt/Instagram

Spencer Pratt, who fell victim to the Palisades wildfires, is demanding answers from the California governor about where the relief funds have been distributed.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Hills star Spencer Pratt unleashed a scathing demand for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been accused of taking a chunk of FireAid funds for himself after an estimated $100 million was donated following the Palisades wildfires in January.

“The second round of $50 million funding, guess who took a FireAid grant? Let me tell you… Gavin Newsom and his cow-volunteers office took a FireAid grant,” Pratt fired off in an Instagram video. “So that’s cool; we’d like to know how much you took and exactly what you did with the money. And I mean, dollar for dollar, what you did with it. Thank you!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Spencer Pratt demanded an answer from Gavin Newsom as to why he took FireAid relief funds.
Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram

Spencer Pratt demanded an answer from Gavin Newsom as to why he took FireAid relief funds.

Article continues below advertisement

Sue Pascoe Unveils Misuse of FireAid Funds

image of Gavin Newson allegedly took donations made to the FireAid relief fund.
Source: mega

Gavin Newson allegedly took donations made to the FireAid relief fund.

After the three-week wildfires ceased, the state of California held two concerts to raise money for victims. According to the official website for FireAid, contributors raised “an estimated $100 million that has been designated for direct relief and will not be used for administrative purposes.”

Despite these claims, new revelations of misused donations have surfaced after Sue Pascoe, investigative journalist for Circling The News, was tipped off about victims who never received FireAid money for their desolation.

Article continues below advertisement

FireAid Money Confirmed to Be Distributed to Nonprofits

MORE ON:
Spencer Pratt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Sue Pascoe was contacted by victims who did not receive relief money from the FireAid funds.
Source: @Foxla/YouTube

Sue Pascoe was contacted by victims who did not receive relief money from the FireAid funds.

During Pascoe’s testimony on Fox 11, she told Marla Tellez, “This FireAid money is not helping the people. It’s helping nonprofits, many of which have executives who are getting six-figure salaries.” Pascoe noted that Chris Wallace, media spokesperson for wildfire funds, told her the nonprofits are the only designated recipients of the FireAid relief money, and they are responsible for distributing the funds to whomever they please.

Official statements from the Annenberg Foundation, which was entrusted to manage the FireAid relief funds, say payments of $50 million and $25 million were distributed to approximately 120 organizations for wildfire relief, including El Nido, Vision y Compromiso, Home Grown and more.

Spencer Pratt's Home Burns Down in Palisades Wildfires

image of Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the Palisades wildfires.
Source: mega

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the Palisades wildfires.

Victims, however, are still questioning when and if they’ll ever see relief money for the loss of their homes, with Pratt being one of them.

Pratt, who married his MTV costar Heidi Montag, was living in Pacific Palisades when the wildfires burned down his family home, leaving him and his wife to rebuild from nothing.

The reality TV star has been vocal about the devastation and even helped Montag promote her hit song “No Going Home,” which described her experience of picking up the pieces after her Hollywood fairytale came crashing down.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.