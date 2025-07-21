Spencer Pratt Demands Gavin Newsom Explain Why He Took Millions in Palisades FireAid Grant From Victims in Scathing Video

The Hills star Spencer Pratt unleashed a scathing demand for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been accused of taking a chunk of FireAid funds for himself after an estimated $100 million was donated following the Palisades wildfires in January.

“The second round of $50 million funding, guess who took a FireAid grant? Let me tell you… Gavin Newsom and his cow-volunteers office took a FireAid grant,” Pratt fired off in an Instagram video. “So that’s cool; we’d like to know how much you took and exactly what you did with the money. And I mean, dollar for dollar, what you did with it. Thank you!”