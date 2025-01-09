Los Angeles Fires: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck and More Celebrities Affected by the Ongoing Disaster Ripping Through Southern California

Kate Beckinsale confirmed she also became a victim of the wildfires that broke out in Los Angeles.

"Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific," she wrote on Instagram. "My daughter [Lily] and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]'s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken."

She asked anyone from the village who needs shelter to contact her on Instagram.