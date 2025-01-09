Los Angeles Fires: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck and More Celebrities Affected by the Ongoing Disaster Ripping Through Southern California
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
TMZ shared a video of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5 million home after it was burned down to the ground by the Pacific Palisades fire in California.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck left his $20.5 million home — which he purchased after his and Jennifer Lopez's divorce — and fled to his ex Jennifer Garner's house, which is currently on standby for evacuation.
Cameron Mathison
"We are safe. But this is what's left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their families someday," Cameron Mathison said on Instagram, confirming he lost his home to the Los Angeles fires.
Chet Hanks
Chet Hanks revealed his childhood neighborhood "is burning to the ground rn" as wildfires scorch through the Pacific Palisades area.
"Pray for the Palisades," he told his followers.
Eugene Levy
Describing the wildfires, Eugene Levy told the Los Angeles Times over the phone, "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark."
James Woods
"To all the wonderful people who've reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully. I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not," Once Upon a Time in America actor James Woods tweeted.
Jamie Lee Curtis
In an Instagram post, Jamie Lee Curtis assured her fans that she and her family are safe amid the disaster. She suggested that her home, however, is possibly on fire as her friends lost their homes from the wildfires already.
"It's a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze," she continued.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt said she and her family left the Pacific Palisades to flee for safety.
"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn," she wrote in the caption of a picture of the flames scorching through the neighborhood. "Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours."
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale confirmed she also became a victim of the wildfires that broke out in Los Angeles.
"Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific," she wrote on Instagram. "My daughter [Lily] and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]'s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken."
She asked anyone from the village who needs shelter to contact her on Instagram.
Landon and Alabama Barker
On January 7, Travis Barker's children Landon and Alabama confirmed they left amid the fires.
"Just evacuated from my home due to the wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe!! They are saying the fires are spreading football field amounts in seconds," the blonde beauty added in her post, while her brother said he was "praying for everyone."
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore and her family-of-five left their home near the Eaton Fire and evacuated to safety, she confirmed on January 7. The following day, she posted an update as she mourned the heartbreaking destruction of her neighborhood.
"Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together," she wrote on her social media page.
Mark Hamill
As wildfires rip through Los Angeles, Mark Hamill decided to leave his home and evacuate after witnessing the "most horrific fire since '93."
In a January 8 post on Instagram, the Star Wars actor wrote, "Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m.- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]. 8:15 p.m. – Marilou [wife], Trixie [dog] and I arrive at [daughter] Chelsea's in Hollywood."
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's beachfront Malibu home was also engulfed in flames in the ongoing disaster across Southern California.
The socialite also took to her Instagram Stories to ask for prayers, sharing an aerial photo showing fires rampaging through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
In another post, Hilton called the wildfires something "no one should ever have to experience."
"This home was where we built so many precious memories," she added. "It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."
Sandra Lee
Celebrity chef Sandra Lee uploaded terrifying videos of the fires nearing her Malibu house as they fled the area on January 7.
"My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life. I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it," she wrote. "I've cherished every moment I have had with it. As the fire draws closer, I pray for it — I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now. What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community."
Lee added, "As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu."
The 58-year-old gave her fans an update on January 8, confirming her property "is gone. It's literally gone."
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
The Pacific Palisades wildfire also devoured Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's home in the wee hours of January 8.
The 41-year-old uploaded a TikTok video showing the blaze reaching the land surrounding their property before it was reduced to rubble.
"Nightmare came true," he wrote in the caption.
Whitney Cummings
"Sometimes evacuating too soon just clogs the roads and makes it harder for LAFD but this fire is moving so fast that not the time to take chances. This changes everything forever," Whitney Cummings shared on her Instagram Stories as her family evacuated.