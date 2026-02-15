Spencer Pratt Reveals His Per-Episode Salary on 'The Hills'

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt shared insights about his early days on The Hills in his newly released memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain. This memoir, published by Simon & Schuster on January 27, chronicles Pratt's journey from aspiring reality star to notorious villain.

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt released his memoir, 'The Guy You Loved to Hate' in January.

At 42 years old, Pratt reflects on his strategic decision to join the cast of The Hills in its second season. He had plans to pursue a relationship with his now-wife, Heidi Montag, and teamed up with childhood friend Brody Jenner during this time.

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag starred in 'The Hills.'

In his memoir, he reveals his initial earnings. “They were offering me $15K-$20K an episode, depending on screen time,” Pratt explained. He further noted the presence of “renegotiation clauses” in his contract, which allowed for adjustments based on his visibility on the show.

Pratt recounts the critical moment when he and Jenner were close to finalizing their project, Banking on Brody, when MTV approached them with the idea of joining The Hills. “We were inches away from closing our completely separate deal with MTV,” he stated. However, Pratt proposed they first appear on The Hills to familiarize audiences with their names. “We’ll deliver the conflict The Hills desperately needs,” he told an MTV executive. He believed that introducing drama would attract viewers.

Source: MEGA Brody Jenner was also cast on 'The Hills.'

The project with Jenner never materialized, but Pratt's role on The Hills led to his transformation into one of the most recognized reality TV villains. His public feud with Lauren Conrad and his relationship with Montag, known colloquially as “Speidi,” captured the attention of fans and critics alike. “The president of MTV, Tony DiSanto, personally told me that if the Speidi drama hadn’t happened, The Hills would have been canceled after Season 2,” Pratt revealed in his book.

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt and Lauren Conrad’s feud on 'The Hills' became a major focus for viewers.

Pratt contrasts the past with the present, stating, “Back then, reality stars got paid. Today? Not so much. People do reality shows for free these days, just for social media followers.”