Heidi Montag Says It's Been 'Life-Changing' to See 'People Love and Enjoy' Her Husband Spencer Pratt: 'We Have a Very Unique Relationship'

"We've been together for 18 years, we've been married for 16, and he's always been that person for me, and I'm that person for him. We're really a team, and we love to have it be one person's turn, then it's the other person's turn and then it's together. We work really well together. We know how to divide and conquer and then come together and conquer. We have a very unique relationship, and I think it's about supporting that other person and prioritizing that other person. We've always done that, and we've always prioritized the love that we've had for each other," the singer, 38, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her role in Ryde:’s outrageous Wellbeing Made Easier campaign . "Also, humor is very important!"

"We never hold grudges, we never bring up anything that's of the past. You just kind of deal with things in the moment and then we move forward. Our family is our priority and always has been," the blonde babe, who shares sons Gunner and Ryker with star, 41, adds. "We work together really well — and I think that's also part of our relationship that we understand each other so deeply and in so many different ways."

The duo, who met at a nightclub in 2006 and went on to star on The Hills together, were featured as "the villains" in the MTV series for years, however, they've made it clear their love is the real deal.

"I am so glad people can see and acknowledge and finally appreciate Spencer's support because nothing has changed!" she insists. "Nothing is different. If you look back, he's holding up my Playboy magazines on the red carpet in 2009. He is there for Miss Universe cheering me on. We are the same. It's just that people's perspective has changed and they're able to enjoy that and appreciate that and see it 18 years later."

The pair recently made headlines this year after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires . The one silver lining was that Montag, who's singing career started with her 2010 debut album, Superficial, had a musical resurgence in recent years, especially after the recent infernos . She recently attended Billboard Women in Music 2025 red carpet, where Pratt was hyping her up the whole time.

"It's been really life-changing for me to have people love and enjoy Spencer because everyone in his life feels that way about him!" she gushes over her hubby. "He's had the same friends since childhood, every single person who has Spencer in their life appreciates and loves who he is. He is a key person to every person. I think that's been the biggest thing for me — I get to see people saying, 'Get you a man like Spencer.' It's like, 'Hello! I've been telling everybody that! We just pretended for money but that was it!'"

"It's been resonating in my head what Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said to us on our podcast last year. He is like, 'The comeback is always greater than the setback,' and I keep thinking that, too. It keeps coming into my head. God closes the door and opens a window, so I'm like, 'OK, let's go.' It's been a really big rollercoaster of ups and downs, but it's been such a blessing to have everyone rally behind us and support our family. Also, being able to go to Billboard for the first time as a woman in music and be a charting artist — not just because a record label is pushing me, but because the people have surrounded behind us: our fans, friends and family. It has never felt so good. It's unbelievable and it just shows you you never know where life is going to take you and to never give up."

With her music career on the rise and a Hulu project in the works, the duo are back and better than ever.

Additionally, the mom-of-two is thrilled to be partnering with Ryde: , which offers a lineup of flavorful, functional, 2oz pocket-sized dietary supplement shots that are designed to help you with whatever today throws at you. With zero calories, science-backed ingredients, and no unnecessary extras, for their Wellbeing Made Easier campaign. This musical spectacle calls out the absurdity of wellness trends with Montag's signature humor and authenticity.

"Ryde: is an incredible product, first and foremost!" the reality starlet notes. "I absolutely love their product and it gets me through the day. Sometimes coffee just doesn't help! There's so many extreme trends for wellness now. You don't have to meditate for hours, you don't have to cold plunge, so I just love this product and it really helps me focus after the kids go to bed and to wind down."

From zapping her t--- for energy to getting swarmed during goat yoga, Montag's diving headfirst into all the ridiculous rituals we bend to in the name of well-being. And with her hit album, Superficial, climbing back to the top of the charts, she's got a lot to say about finding balance in the chaos.

"I've never zapped my t---!" she quips. "But sometimes you're so exhausted and need that extra boost, so I just love this product. The concept was so fun and funny, and I just thought it was perfect. I love humor, and they did such an incredible job executing it. It was one of the best days of my life filming the campaign. I became addicted to these! I love the Energize one the most."