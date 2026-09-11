Spice Girls Fans Slam Group for Teasing 'Major Announcement' That Only Reveals New Merch Box Set
Sept. 11 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
Spice Girls fans were left disappointed after the group teased a major announcement that turned out to be a new compilation box set.
"For the first time ever, they’re all together in THE SINGLES COLLECTION," the group wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 10.
The collection will feature: "14-disc colour vinyl + CD box sets, Original artwork + B-sides, and previously unreleased demos."
The announcement followed an Instagram post from the group on Wednesday, September 9, teasing news for September 10 at 2 p.m. BST.
However, "The Singles Collection" is set to arrive on November 6.
Fans React To Spice Girls Announcement
Some fans were hoping the announcement would bring news about all five Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm.
One fan shared their frustration: "At this point, the teasing feels abusive. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!?? Bringing this up in therapy."
Another fan questioned the announcement.
"@spicegirls this announcement went viral – this cannot just be for a CD box set & unreleased music?!" the user said.
"This meeting could have been an email," a third fan wrote.
"Puts credit card back in purse," one user said.
A fifth fan added, "Do they know we have Spotify."
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The reactions also showed how strongly some fans still hoped to see the full group perform together again.
A fan referenced the lyrics from the Spice Girls' 1996 hit song "Wannabe" while sharing their wish.
"I’ll tell you what I want! What I really really want…..A TOUR WITH ALL 5!!!," the user said.
"What I really really want is a world tour zigazigah," another commenter said.
A third fan revealed, "This was it? I literally was looking up part time jobs to buy tickets for tour."
The disappointment followed earlier when The Sun reported in March that plans for special performances marking the 30th anniversary of "Wannabe" fell through.
That happened because the group "failed to reach an agreement."
Spice Girls Left Reunion Door Open
Per the Daily Mail, Chisholm previously addressed the possibility of the Spice Girls reunion during an appearance on "The Smallzy Show."
"We are communicating all the time, we want to do something," she said.
"Who knows when? But I still feel very optimistic, and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future," she added.
Per a Page Six interview with Brown, she expressed that she remained interested in another Spice Girls tour.
"I’m always the one going, 'Yes, we’re going on tour,'" she said.
"I would love to go on tour. I would love to do music, but it isn’t happening," Brown added.
"I wouldn’t be sitting here if it weren’t for my other four girls, if I weren’t a part of that kind of girl power crazy roller coaster ride," she concluded.