Disco Fever Hits Vegas: Inside Spiegelworld's 'DISCOSHOW' Opening Night Party on the Las Vegas Strip!

The night’s excitement built as Spiegelworld’s founder, Ross Mollison, took the stage. “This is more than just a party—it’s the beginning of a new era in Las Vegas,” he declared, “This is the beginning of a Las Vegas party that will not only go all night long tonight, but for years to come. In fact, it started in 1970, and we all simply fell in love with the idea of keeping it going. It’s disco. After years of development, months of construction, weeks of rehearsals and previews, and many hours of kitchen and cocktail tastings, we are ready to share our love of disco with everybody. It’s what we all need right now, and It’s time to let the world fall in love with disco all over again,” he added as the crowd cheered .

As the clock struck midnight, the dancefloor truly came alive, courtesy of two special guest DJs who embodied the very essence of disco. Legendary DJ Nicky Siano, a pioneer of the genre and former resident DJ at the iconic Studio 54, brought his signature sound straight from his days at The Loft in New York. London’s Horse Meat Disco collective—Luke Howard and James Hillard—kept the crowd grooving well into the early hours, blending old-school hits with new-age disco beats, proving that disco is as alive today as it was in its heyday.

Meanwhile, downstairs at 99 Prince, the subway-themed bar was thumping with the beats of local DJ Night Weapons, as guests captured Instagram-worthy pics in a vintage phone booth and danced the night away. By 4 a.m., Mollison kept his word as promised—donning an apron and cooking up a batch of pancakes for the hungry crowd at Diner Ross, perfectly capping off a night of non-stop disco revelry.