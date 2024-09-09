Disco Fever Hits Vegas: Inside Spiegelworld's 'DISCOSHOW' Opening Night Party on the Las Vegas Strip!
DISCO Is officially back on the Strip!
Las Vegas was transformed into a glittering disco haven on Saturday, September 7, as Spiegelworld and Caesars Entertainment threw a dusk-till-dawn bash to celebrate the world premiere of DISCOSHOW and the grand opening of their new restaurant, Diner Ross.
OK! was right there to witness all the fun and festivities of this show stopping opening party, and got the inside scoop on the biggest Opening Night party this past weekend right in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
The red carpet was buzzing for an exclusive VIP crowd, who passed through velvet ropes, entering disco paradise at 3535 Las Vegas Boulevard with anticipation at its peak for Spiegelworld's creation of this one-of-a-kind disco spectacle, that has been 7 years in the making, The Opening of DISCOSHOW was very well timed with the fact the party also coincided with the 81st birthday of disco queen Gloria Gaynor, famous for her anthem “I Will Survive”—ensuring this DISCOSHOW opening would definitely be a party celebration to remember.
As guests made there way into the venue escaping the blistering Las Vegas summer heat, they stepped back in time to the 1970's where Disco once ruled the party scene, and was about to rule once again,decades later in arguably the biggest party destination city in the world, Las Vegas.
Inside, DISCOSHOW offered a multi-sensory experience, blending nightlife with nostalgia. The venue featured two chic bars, a brand-new restaurant, and an immersive show that transported guests straight into the heart of a disco dream. Spiegelworld's creative team crafted a fantastical journey, starting at “99 Prince,” a New York subway-themed bar. where guests sipped cocktails curated by Executive Beverage Director Niko Novick, paying homage to New York’s famed cocktail culture from the early 2000s.
From there, partygoers made their way to the Glitterloft, an industrial-chic space with over 5,000 balloons floating overhead, inspired by legendary disco parties of the ‘70s. The vibe was electric, echoing the spirit of New York’s underground scene and the magic of David Mancuso’s famed Loft parties. At the Glitterloft, Diner Ross awaited with neon lights and a retro vibe with a menu that reimagined New York American classics, served in a cozy “finer diner” setting by Executive Culinary Director Anna Altieri.
The night’s excitement built as Spiegelworld’s founder, Ross Mollison, took the stage. “This is more than just a party—it’s the beginning of a new era in Las Vegas,” he declared, “This is the beginning of a Las Vegas party that will not only go all night long tonight, but for years to come. In fact, it started in 1970, and we all simply fell in love with the idea of keeping it going. It’s disco. After years of development, months of construction, weeks of rehearsals and previews, and many hours of kitchen and cocktail tastings, we are ready to share our love of disco with everybody. It’s what we all need right now, and It’s time to let the world fall in love with disco all over again,” he added as the crowd cheered .
As the clock struck midnight, the dancefloor truly came alive, courtesy of two special guest DJs who embodied the very essence of disco. Legendary DJ Nicky Siano, a pioneer of the genre and former resident DJ at the iconic Studio 54, brought his signature sound straight from his days at The Loft in New York. London’s Horse Meat Disco collective—Luke Howard and James Hillard—kept the crowd grooving well into the early hours, blending old-school hits with new-age disco beats, proving that disco is as alive today as it was in its heyday.
Meanwhile, downstairs at 99 Prince, the subway-themed bar was thumping with the beats of local DJ Night Weapons, as guests captured Instagram-worthy pics in a vintage phone booth and danced the night away. By 4 a.m., Mollison kept his word as promised—donning an apron and cooking up a batch of pancakes for the hungry crowd at Diner Ross, perfectly capping off a night of non-stop disco revelry.
With the grand opening of DISCOSHOW, Spiegelworld adds a third Las Vegas resident show to its stellar lineup, alongside Absinthe and Atomic Saloon Show. DISCOSHOW is more than just a show though—it’s a high-energy, immersive experience that wraps the audience in the pulse of disco, with a 70-minute performance that keeps everyone on their feet. With renowned director Steven Hoggett and Olivier Award-winning writer Michael Wynne at the creative helm, DISCOSHOW is set to become the hottest ticket on the Las Vegas Strip.
For those eager to join the party, performances of DISCOSHOW run from Wednesday to Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and reservations for Diner Ross are open to the public, even if you don’t have a ticket to the show. As Spiegelworld promises, this is only the beginning of Las Vegas’ next great nightlife sensation.
So Ready to get your groove on? Book your tickets at spiegelworld.com/discoshow and prepare for a night that’s pure disco magic!