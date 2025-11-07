'Spoiled Brat' Prince Harry Is 'Very Jealous' of Prince William, Royal Source Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry isn’t happy about being in his older brother Prince William’s shadow, according to royal sources. “Harry is a spoiled brat and wants the attention,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, November 6. “He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time.”

Prince Harry and Prince William Announced Foreign Travel Plans

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William both revealed travel plans at the same time.

The source's comments follow Harry, 41, announcing a major overseas trip to Canada, which coincidentally overlapped with William’s trip to Brazil, where he presented the Earthshot prize, the annual award from the charity he founded. The insider claimed the timing of travel was “deliberate,” adding, “[Harry] sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen.”

Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Prince William

Source: MEGA Prince Harry still has an icy relationship with Prince William despite the Duke of Sussex reconnecting with their father.

However, multiple outlets reported that due to the Duke of Sussex not being granted the same level of security as working members of the royal family, his window to make announcements is short and made in accordance with his and the event’s security teams. William, 43, and Harry have had a tense relationship following the latter’s decision to step back from his royal duties and move to the United States in 2020. Their rift seemingly began behind closed palace doors after a royal reporter claimed William wasn’t welcoming to Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry Made Several Claims Against Prince William in Memoir

Source: MEGA Prince Harry mentioned a physical confrontation with Prince William in his memoir, 'Spare.'

The drama has only continued, as Harry made several damning claims about his older brother in his 2023 memoir, Spare, even mentioning a physical conflict. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the Duke of Sussex wrote about the altercation. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Will Prince William Strip Prince Harry's Titles?

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly has plans to strip his younger brother of his royal titles.