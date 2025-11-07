or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Spoiled Brat' Prince Harry Is 'Very Jealous' of Prince William, Royal Source Reveals

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is reportedly 'jealous' of Prince William, as a royal source claimed he 'deliberately' tried to 'step on' his brother's 'most important event.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry isn’t happy about being in his older brother Prince William’s shadow, according to royal sources.

“Harry is a spoiled brat and wants the attention,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, November 6. “He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Prince William Announced Foreign Travel Plans

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William both revealed travel plans at the same time.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William both revealed travel plans at the same time.

The source's comments follow Harry, 41, announcing a major overseas trip to Canada, which coincidentally overlapped with William’s trip to Brazil, where he presented the Earthshot prize, the annual award from the charity he founded.

The insider claimed the timing of travel was “deliberate,” adding, “[Harry] sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Prince William

Photo of Prince Harry still has an icy relationship with Prince William despite the Duke of Sussex reconnecting with their father.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry still has an icy relationship with Prince William despite the Duke of Sussex reconnecting with their father.

However, multiple outlets reported that due to the Duke of Sussex not being granted the same level of security as working members of the royal family, his window to make announcements is short and made in accordance with his and the event’s security teams.

William, 43, and Harry have had a tense relationship following the latter’s decision to step back from his royal duties and move to the United States in 2020. Their rift seemingly began behind closed palace doors after a royal reporter claimed William wasn’t welcoming to Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Made Several Claims Against Prince William in Memoir

Photo of Prince Harry mentioned at a physical confrontation with Prince William in his memoir, 'Spare.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry mentioned a physical confrontation with Prince William in his memoir, 'Spare.'

The drama has only continued, as Harry made several damning claims about his older brother in his 2023 memoir, Spare, even mentioning a physical conflict.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the Duke of Sussex wrote about the altercation. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Will Prince William Strip Prince Harry's Titles?

Photo of Prince Harry reportedly has plans to strip his younger brother of his royal titles.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly has plans to strip his younger brother of his royal titles.

In return, William reportedly has plans to strip Harry and all other non-working royals of their HRH and princely titles after he replaces his father, King Charles, as His Majesty.

Despite Harry’s estranged relationship with his brother, he reunited with Charles, 76, in September for the first time in over 18 months. William was reportedly “stunned” about the meeting and “would have tried to block” the gathering if he had known about it beforehand, a source claimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.