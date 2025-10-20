Prince William to Strip Brother Prince Harry and All Other Non-Working Royals of Their HRH, Princely Titles When He Becomes King
Oct. 20 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Prince William has major plans in place once he becomes king.
According to a new report, the heir to the British throne will strip his younger brother, Prince Harry, and all other non-working royals of their HRH and princely titles after he replaces his father, King Charles, as His Majesty.
While Prince Andrew recently gave up his Duke of York title, a source told Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack that William also plans to revoke his princely title, as well as that of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Prince William to Enforce 'Letters Patent' Once King
Per the insider, William will enforce the removal of titles through an executive royal order known as "letters patent."
Parliament is reportedly expected to ratify the order within the first few weeks of Prince William becoming king.
While Meghan Markle was ordered to stop using her HRH title by late Queen Elizabeth II before her death, she has continued to do so — though Prince William is allegedly prepared to formally revoke her and Harry's dukedoms and HRH titles as king.
Prince William to Allow His Kids to Decide If They Want to Be Working Royals
The source said William may even "park" his own children's titles until they are adults and able to decide for themselves whether they want to be full-time working royals or live private lives as citizens.
Per the insider, William and wife Kate Middleton's three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are never referred to as prince or princess in any situation by parents, teachers, staff or family.
Prince William Furious With Prince Andrew's Statement
The bombshell new report comes just a couple days after Prince Andrew voluntarily removed his Duke of York title, though he's still being referred to as a prince.
William was reportedly not pleased by the ultimate settlement Andrew and Charles decided on, as he doesn't think the king's younger brother is worthy of being called prince due to his ties to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well. On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess," an ally of William told The Royalist.
Another friend, who told The Royalist of William's plans to revoke several HRH and princely titles, declared: "It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father’s situation. William won’t be afraid to take the next step."
"William thinks about Queen Margrethe of Denmark a lot," the source added in reference to Margrethe's decision to remove princely titles from four of her grandchildren — Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena — in 2022 to allow them freedom to live their own private lives.
The future leader of the United Kingdom apparently opposed the statement put out by Andrew on Friday, October 17, as it was issued in the disgraced royal's name and defiant tone.
William allegedly tried challenging his father, as a source revealed phone lines "were running hot" between the king and his son on Friday evening, causing the statement to be released at 7 p.m. local time instead of during primetime 6 p.m. news, as initially intended.