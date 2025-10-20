ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William to Strip Brother Prince Harry and All Other Non-Working Royals of Their HRH, Princely Titles When He Becomes King Source: MEGA Prince William will reportedly not allow non-working royals to use their HRH and princely titles once king. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 20 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William has major plans in place once he becomes king. According to a new report, the heir to the British throne will strip his younger brother, Prince Harry, and all other non-working royals of their HRH and princely titles after he replaces his father, King Charles, as His Majesty. While Prince Andrew recently gave up his Duke of York title, a source told Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack that William also plans to revoke his princely title, as well as that of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William to Enforce 'Letters Patent' Once King

Source: MEGA Prince William is prepared to revoke his younger brother Prince Harry's titles when king.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William to Allow His Kids to Decide If They Want to Be Working Royals

Source: MEGA Prince William will allegedly allow his kids to decide whether they want to be working royals once adults.

The source said William may even "park" his own children's titles until they are adults and able to decide for themselves whether they want to be full-time working royals or live private lives as citizens. Per the insider, William and wife Kate Middleton's three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are never referred to as prince or princess in any situation by parents, teachers, staff or family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Furious With Prince Andrew's Statement

Source: MEGA Prince William allegedly wants Prince Andrew completely ostracized from the monarchy.

The bombshell new report comes just a couple days after Prince Andrew voluntarily removed his Duke of York title, though he's still being referred to as a prince. William was reportedly not pleased by the ultimate settlement Andrew and Charles decided on, as he doesn't think the king's younger brother is worthy of being called prince due to his ties to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well. On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess," an ally of William told The Royalist.

Source: MEGA Prince William will take over the monarchy after his father, King Charles, dies.