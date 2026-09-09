Critics Say 'Spoiled' Kai Trump Is 'So Out of Touch With Reality' After Miami Apartment Reveal

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Critics are divided over Kai Trump's first college apartment after the 19-year-old University of Miami student offered fans a glimpse inside her new home. The golf recruit's decision to live alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom Miami apartment instead of a traditional dorm quickly sparked a heated debate on social media.

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Kai Trump Shows Off Her New Space

Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump showed the kitchen inside her two-bedroom, two-bathroom Miami apartment.

Kai brought viewers inside her new home during a September 5 YouTube vlog, giving them a look at where she will be spending her freshman year. She started the tour in the kitchen, which features a large counter with seating, a refrigerator, stovetop, ovens, and plenty of cabinets and drawers. Donald Trump's granddaughter said the kitchen was her "favorite part" because she likes to "eat a lot." She also showed off one of the few decorative touches in the space: a black-and-white image of ski gondolas. "We got Aspen gondolas cause I love skiing. I love Aspen. I actually hung that up myself," she noted.

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Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump hung an image of Aspen ski gondolas as decor in her new home.

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Inside Kai Trump's Bedroom and Office

Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump turned the apartment’s second bedroom into a workspace for doing homework.

The apartment also includes a living room with a faux fireplace and a second bedroom that Kai has repurposed as a workspace. She said the room is where she plans to do her "homework," complete with a desk, chair, and sofa. A large framed photograph of Kai golfing with President Trump was also hung in the room. Her bedroom had a similarly simple setup, with a white bed, matching nightstands, and a white dresser. Kai added a piece of artwork painted by a friend from high school to the wall, while her walk-in closet was filled with clothes for the school year.

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Social Media Users Clash Over the Apartment

Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE Social media users fumed online, calling Kai Trump 'spoiled.'

Once footage from the tour began circulating online, commenters quickly began to tear into the young golfer. "Kai Trump reveals her luxury college apartment that she stays in when attending the University of Miami rather than living in standard dorm housing," someone wrote. "Honestly, it doesn't seem that over the top compared to some of these dorm rooms parents are spending thousands to decorate," another person observed. Others took a more critical view of Kai's lifestyle. One commenter called her "so out of touch with reality," while another said, "I understand she comes from money, but it doesn't help when you constantly post about how rich you are." Another user suggested a practical explanation for Kai's private apartment: "Normal apartment in Miami. It's nothing crazy for the granddaughter of a president. I assume they won't let her stay in dorms because of security." "Spoiled rotten, stupid, mediocre t---. She earned none of this," a critic fumed.

Kai Trump Says She Feels 'Lucky'

Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE Kai Trump said she felt 'very, very lucky' to have the apartment as a freshman.