Sports Betting in Canada: 15 Best Sportsbooks Ranked for 2026

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Which sports betting Canada sites are actually worth your time and money in 2026? Choosing the right one can be difficult when so many platforms come with weak odds, delayed withdrawals, and bonuses that fail to deliver real value. For Canadian bettors, finding a safe, rewarding, and easy-to-use sportsbook matters. That’s why we reviewed the market closely, comparing reputation, features, payouts, and overall experience to create this ranked list. Our research highlights the names that truly stand out, with Tenobet as our first pick. Now, let’s get into the reviews and see which site is the best fit for your betting style.

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Best Canada Sports Betting Sites Tenobet - Best overall MyStake - Offers market depth Donbet - Best themed sportsbook Weltbet - Best for recurring promotions Goldenbet - Excellent live betting features Freshbet - Great player props Tonybet - Best for in-play betting Kinbet - Best for strategic bettors Qbet - User-friendly platform 30Bet - Competitive lines Rabona - HD live streaming BetOnline - Best for high rollers Ozoon - Best for futures betting BetWhale - Best for crypto bettors Jokersino - Best mobile sportsbook Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues. When choosing the right platform among the many online sportsbooks Canada has to offer, you should definitely look beyond just the welcome offer or site aesthetics. To provide these rankings, we evaluated each site based on rigorous criteria: the quality of its match odds, the depth of its Canadian sports coverage (including CFL and curling), the speed of its withdrawal options, and the overall fairness of its terms. As the market shifts, going for a secure provider is more important than ever. Below, we provide full, detailed reviews of our top 5 picks, with the remaining 10 options covered further down. 1. Tenobet - Best Overall

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Pros: Generous bonus of up to C$4,500

Near-instant withdrawals with crypto

Top-notch sports coverage

High betting limits Cons: Basic table interface features

Limited live streaming Tenobet has rapidly become a go-to for sports betting in Canada, particularly for tech-savvy users who love speed and variety. By bridging the gap between a massive casino library and a fabulous sportsbook, it caters to those who want a one-stop shop. We were really impressed by Tenobet’s C$4,500 welcome bonus and its commitment to providing deep sports analytics and competitive match odds. Sports Markets - 4.9/5 The depth of sports coverage here is incredible, featuring over 35 distinct categories. Whether you are hunting for value in player props for the NHL or looking into futures betting for the next World Cup, the variety is top-tier. They excel in providing extensive sports statistics to help users build informed parlay bets. From major sports leagues like the NBA and MLB to niche international markets, the variety ensures every fan finds their edge. Live Betting - 5/5 Tenobet’s in-play betting section is built for speed, with odds that update in real-time without the lag found on other betting platforms. The live betting dashboard integrates team statistics directly into the interface, enabling quick decisions under high pressure. Bonuses & Rewards - 5/5 New users can claim a 300% up to C$4,500 welcome package, while existing players can get weekly reload bonuses. They frequently offer betting tools like parlay boosts and risk-free tokens for major game schedules. Banking - 4.9/5 Tenobet prioritizes fast payments, with plenty of crypto or more traditional options. For those using Bitcoin or Tether, withdrawals are often processed almost instantly or within 12 hours. Traditional deposit methods like Interac and credit cards are available, though they lack the lightning speed of the crypto side. Join Tenobet & get a bonus of up to C$4,500 2. MyStake - Offers Market Depth

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Pros: Huge market depth with 400 markets

Bet builder & cashout options

Live streaming with multi-view options

Offers detailed team statistics Cons: Slow live chat during peak hours

Basic table customization features MyStake offers a highly modern betting interface that makes navigating thousands of daily events feel intuitive. From high-level sports analytics to niche esports, the platform caters to both casual fans and seasoned bettors. The platform offers a welcome bonus of up to C$600, along with many other promotions such as cashback, reload bonuses, a bet builder, and a 3+1 Free Bet. Sports Markets - 4.8/5 At MyStake, you’ll find deep betting lines for all major sports leagues, including the NHL, NBA, and MLB. Beyond the basics, their futures betting section is exceptionally well-organized, allowing bettors to lock in long-term value on championship winners months in advance. Live Betting - 4.9/5 For fans of in-play betting, MyStake is a top-tier choice. The live betting section updates in real-time with not much lag, which is crucial when hunting for shifting match odds. Players can use the bet builder even on live events to create custom slips while the action unfolds. With integrated live streaming for many events, you can watch the game and manage your player accounts without ever leaving the platform. Bonuses & Rewards - 4.9/5 MyStake is generous with its betting tools and promotions. New users can grab a 120% sports welcome bonus of up to C$600, while regular players have access to different reload bonuses. One of the best betting tools is the 3+1 Free Bet reward, where every fourth wager is on the house. Banking - 4.8/5 The site offers general payment options, including crypto and traditional methods like bank transfers and debit/credit cards. Of course, crypto methods are among the most popular and fastest, with payouts received within a day or at most two. Sign up & enjoy up to C$600 bonus at MyStake 3. Donbet - Best Themed Sportsbook

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Pros: 3+1 Free Bet & other promotions

Modern platform & great mobile interface

Great market depth

Fast & responsive live chat Cons: Live streaming limited to select events only

Same-game parlay options less developed than top competitors Donbet is a high-performance betting platform with a cool Mafia theme. It offers a lot of variety, with over 50,000 monthly events and a deep focus on sports statistics. Their web-based mobile betting experience at Donbet is fluid, ensuring you can manage player accounts and place wagers on the fly without any delay or technical glitches. Sports Markets - 4.7/5 Whether you are tracking betting lines for the NHL or diving into niche European volleyball, you’ll be more than satisfied with the coverage at Donbet. They also cover major North American sports leagues, including the CFL and NFL. With over 1,000 options for top-tier fixtures, bettors can explore everything from standard match odds to highly specific player props and long-term futures betting across dozens of global categories. Live Betting - 4.8/5 The live betting suite at Donbet allows in-play betting fans to react instantly to momentum shifts. The platform updates match odds quickly, and while live streaming is limited to specific events, the inclusion of detailed sports statistics and a responsive betting interface makes up for it. Bonuses & Rewards - 4.7/5 At Donbet, new players can grab a 120% match bonus up to C$600, and there’s also the 170% crypto-specific welcome boost that is a major draw. Beyond the initial sign-up, the 3+1 Free Bet promotion is a staple for parlay bets, and the VIP Mafia Room offers 10% loyalty cashback. Banking - 4.7/5 At Donbet, you’re covered with lots of banking options from E-wallets, crypto, credit/debit cards and bank transfers. Please note that crypto and E-wallets are the fastest ways to receive payouts. The minimum deposit is a low C$20, making it accessible for both casual fans and high-rolling veterans. Join Donbet & explore their crypto bonuses 4. Weltbet - Best for Recurring Promotions

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Pros: Coverage of niche international leagues

of niche international leagues Weekly sports reloads & Thursday boosts

Intuitive betting interface optimized for mobile browsers

Low wagering requirements Cons: Limited coverage of minor leagues

Focuses mainly on soccer Weltbet has a sleek, dark-themed betting interface that performs well on mobile browsers. It offers a professional environment for serious fans of international soccer and North American sports leagues. Unlike other betting platforms that focus solely on initial sign-up, Weltbet has built its reputation on keeping long-term players engaged through massive recurring promotions. Sports Markets - 4.6/5 The sports statistics integration at Weltbet allows bettors to dive deep into team statistics before placing a wager. The depth of their player props is impressive, which provides hundreds of unique ways to bet on individual performances across every major game on the game schedules. Live Betting - 4.5/5 The live betting suite at Weltbet is top-notch, featuring a fast-response betting interface that is essential for in-play betting. While it lacks live streaming, they compensate with real-time sports analytics and visual trackers that keep you updated on every play. Bonuses & Rewards - 4.6/5 At Weltbet, it’s not only new players who get a nice shiny bonus of up to C$300, but also recurring bettors who have a 150% Thursday boost offer, and a weekly sports reload too. There's much to enjoy at Weltbet, even as a returning customer. Banking - 4.6/5 Weltbet provides secure payments through a variety of trusted deposit methods, including Interac, Visa, and Mastercard. While they are a fiat-first site, their withdrawal options are reliable, with most requests processed within 1–3 business days. It is important to verify your identity early to ensure a smooth withdrawal process. Get a bonus of up to C$300 when you sign up at Weltbet 5. Goldenbet - Best for Live Betting Features

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Pros: Sports cashout, free bets & bet builder options

Live streaming & multi-view option

Instant payments with cryptocurrencies

Highly competitive match odds Cons: Limited niche sports coverage

Fewer same-game parlay options Goldenbet has quickly become a favourite for Canadians who crave a high-intensity in-play betting experience. Known for its modern and functional betting interface, it bridges the gap between a massive casino library and a top-notch sportsbook. With a heavy emphasis on mobile betting and real-time features, it’s designed for the modern bettor who closely monitors game schedules. Sports Markets - 4.5/5 Goldenbet covers over 40 different market categories. From major sports leagues like the NBA to niche options like alpine skiing and bandy, the depth is clear. Bettors can utilize the on-site sports statistics to analyze team statistics before placing a wager. Their coverage of player props is pretty great, giving you hundreds of ways to bet on individual performances across the busiest game schedules. Live Betting - 4.4/5 Unlike many competitors, Goldenbet provides live streaming for a big number of events, allowing you to watch the action while you engage in-play betting. The addition of a multi-view feature further improves your ability to perform real-time sports analytics. Bonuses & Rewards - 4.5/5 Recurring bettors benefit from 10% cashback and a bet builder option. By checking your bet history, you can easily track your progress toward these rewards. These betting tools ensure that even if a few parlay bets don't go your way, there is always a safety net to keep you in the game. Banking - 4.3/5 Goldenbet offers fast payments with a mix of traditional and modern deposit methods, including Interac, MiFinity, and Bitcoin. While crypto remains the fastest withdrawal option, traditional methods are reliable and transparent. Explore Goldenbet’s sports betting promotions

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Other Top Canada Sports Betting Platforms Curious about all the other Canada sports betting platforms that we included in this post? Here’s a list of the rest of them, along with a quick overview. Freshbet Freshbet offers extensive sports coverage and highly competitive match odds. It’s a favourite for those seeking deep player props and a fast-loading mobile betting experience across all global sports leagues. Tonybet Tonybet has an elite betting interface with real-time sports statistics. Their platform is perfect for in-play betting, featuring a great bet-building option. Kinbet Kinbet integrates advanced sports analytics and data-driven team statistics directly into the betting interface. It’s ideal for strategic bettors who want to research game schedules and trends before placing a wager. Qbet Qbet focuses on simplicity and speed. Their sportsbook platform provides a seamless way to track bet history, manage payments, and access instant cash-out features during high-stakes live events. 30Bet This platform offers a transparent betting tracking system and a diverse range of deposit methods, making it easy to manage multiple parlay bets across international markets. Rabona Rabona rewards recurring players with amazing promotions. Beyond the fun, it offers professional-grade betting lines, comprehensive sports coverage, and high-definition live streaming for many secondary-league sports. BetOnline BetOnline is famous for early betting lines and high limits. Their betting tools are amazing, offering a vast array of odds formats and lightning-fast crypto withdrawals. Ozoon Ozoon features a refreshed mobile betting site, excellent futures betting markets, and a super-optimized mobile platform. BetWhale This betting platform is sleek, providing real-time updates on match odds and a simplified process for creating complex bet builders. Jokersino We conclude with this platform, which offers a wide range of sports markets and a straightforward bet history tracker, tailored for the casual Canadian sports fan.

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Best Odds and Markets at Canada Sports Betting Sites Whether you are hunting for the sharpest betting lines on the NHL or looking for deep player props in the NFL, the following sites provide the ultimate edge for Canadian bettors. NHL Puck Line Betting Tenobet’s puck line betting lines often feature lower margins than competitors, providing better value for those betting on favourites to cover the spread. With a seamless mobile betting experience, you can lock in your bets just seconds before puck drop. Bet NHL Puck Lines at Tenobet NFL Player Props BetOnline is known for its incredible depth in player props, specifically for the NFL. You can wager on everything from individual passing yards and touchdowns to more niche reception totals. Their early line advantage allows you to grab value before the rest of the market reacts to weekly team statistics. Explore NFL Props at BetOnline Live In-Play Soccer Weltbet offers a world-class live betting suite that covers over 1,500 monthly events. Their in-play betting console is designed for speed, ensuring that match odds update without lag as the momentum shifts. While they don't always feature live streaming, their real-time sports statistics and visual match trackers provide all the sports analytics needed to make informed decisions on the next goal scorer or total corners. Try Live Soccer Betting at Weltbet Esports Match Winner (CS2) MyStake is a premier destination for mobile betting on eSports, particularly for Counter-Strike 2. They provide high-limit sports markets for major tournaments like the PGL Majors, with a focus on match winner and map handicap markets. Their betting tools also include a specialized bet builder for creating multi-map accumulators with ease. Bet CS2 Matches at MyStake Zero-Margin NHL Playoffs Goldenbet offers Zero-Margin match odds on select NHL games, essentially removing the house edge to provide the best possible payouts for Canadians. This feature is easily tracked through your bet history to see the value gained over time. Grab Zero-Margin Odds at Goldenbet

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How We Ranked the Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada To ensure our rankings are objective, we used a strict set of benchmarks tailored specifically for the Canadian betting market. Odds Quality and Margins We performed a deep odds comparison across NHL, NFL, and major soccer sports markets to identify which sites offer the most value. By analyzing the house edge, we prioritized platforms that provide consistent value over time. Sports Markets and Canadian Coverage A top-tier site must offer more than just the basics. We looked for extensive sports coverage that prioritizes Canadian interests. This includes deep betting lines for every NHL team, full CFL game schedules, and a massive variety of player props for the NBA and MLB. Sites scored higher when they offered niche local favourites such as curling or lacrosse alongside global markets. Live Betting Experience For fans of in-play betting, speed is everything. We tested how quickly a betting interface refreshes and how often they offer live streaming or high-quality sports analytics to guide your picks. Bonuses and Wagering Requirements A massive headline bonus is meaningless if the terms make withdrawal impossible. That’s why it’s important to verify the actual value of a promotion by calculating rollover requirements and reviewing the bet history for transparency. Payout Speed and Banking Options We tested various deposit and withdrawal methods to ensure they are fast and reliable for Canadians. Our criteria favoured sites that support Interac, e-Transfers, and instant crypto secure payments. We also looked at any hidden fees or high minimums that might disrupt your bet tracking and bankroll management. Platform Trust and Licensing Safety is our non-negotiable final step. We verified the licensing status of every operator to make sure they have a solid track record. By analyzing years of sports betting statistics on payout reliability and user complaints, we recommend only platforms that offer a secure environment for your funds.

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Why Is Tenobet the Best Sports Betting Site in Canada? We chose Tenobet as our top choice for several reasons, including its high-tech, player-centric experience that other brands struggle to match. From its seamless betting interface to its commitment to transparency, it’s the definitive choice for serious Canadian bettors. 35+ Sports Markets & Monthly Live Events Tenobet offers over 35 distinct sports markets, making sure that every major and minor event on global game schedules is accessible. While most sites focus only on the big four sports leagues, Tenobet provides over 10,000 in-play betting opportunities every month. Their match odds are consistently sharpened by real-time sports analytics, giving you a mathematical edge that you won't find on lottery sites. Generous Welcome Package for New Players Tenobet offers a welcome offer of up to C$4,500 for new players. This massive offer is spread across your initial deposits, allowing you to build a substantial bankroll for futures betting or high-stakes parlay bets. Instant Payouts via Crypto In a time where fast usually means 48 hours, Tenobet redefines the standard with near-instant withdrawals via various cryptocurrencies. For those preferring traditional deposit methods, their integration of Interac and e-wallets ensures secure payments are processed with lightning speed. Why Should I Use Canadian Sports Betting Sites? Many bettors are shifting toward specialized sports betting sites in Canada for a more professional experience. Here is why more and more people are choosing to bet at these online casinos and sportsbooks. Superior Match Odds and Lower Margins Provincial government platforms often carry higher margins, meaning you pay more to place the same wager. Leading online sportsbooks, like the ones you’ll find in this post, offer much more competitive match odds. By comparing the odds between these sites, you’ll quickly see that the type of sites we included provide better value across all sports leagues, leading to higher potential returns on your successful bet history. Diverse Bet Types and Bet Builders Government sites often stick to the basics, but top-tier betting platforms unlock a massive world of variety. You gain access to deep player props, complex parlay bets, and innovative bet builders that allow you to customize your own wagers. This flexibility is paired with advanced in-play betting features, giving you more ways to find an edge than limited provincial offerings. Flexible Deposit Methods and Faster Payouts Modern Canadian bettors demand speed and variety in payments. While government sites are often limited to debit or credit cards, private operators offer a wide range of deposit methods, including various cryptocurrencies for near-instant funding. Benefits and Drawbacks of Sports Betting in Canada There are plenty of pros but also cons when it comes to online sportsbooks in Canada. To help you decide whether to go for these sites, we’ve made this table.

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Benefits Drawbacks Massive market depth with access to thousands of sports markets, from local NHL games to international sports leagues. Some betting platforms have wagering requirements that can make it difficult to withdraw winnings. Advanced betting tools, such as modern sites that provide sports analytics, team statistics, and bet builders, help you make informed decisions. The numerous ads during broadcasts can make it difficult to enjoy sports coverage without constant pressure to bet. A wide variety of deposit methods and lightning-fast withdrawals, including Interac and crypto. Features like live streaming and live betting allow you to stay connected to the action as it happens.

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Available Bonuses at Canadian Sports Betting Sites Understanding the technicalities of the bonuses available at top Canada sports betting sites is key to maximizing your bankroll. Below are some of the main types of promotions you’ll come across.

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Bonus Type Description Pros Cons Where to Find Sports welcome A multiplier specifically for first-time crypto deposits Often features no-KYC or instant withdrawals Can have higher wagering requirements (up to 40X). 300% up to C$4,500 at Tenobet Reload Bonus Recurring match offer available on weekly or monthly deposits. Provides consistent sports coverage funding for loyal bettors. Smaller percentage match compared to the initial welcome offer. Tenobet Cashback A percentage of net losses is returned to your account weekly A reliable safety net for parlay bets Requires a net loss; usually capped at a specific weekly amount. MyStake Free Bet Place a bet on any sport every Saturday Weekend chance to win Only available on Saturday Up to 20 free bets at Goldenbet

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Banking Options at Canada Sports Betting Sites Here are some of the main banking options that you’ll find at the best sports betting sites in Canada. Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin) This remains the fastest way to move money, often providing near-instant secure payments. Most betting platforms process crypto withdrawals same-day or within 24 hours, often with no extra fees if you already hold the assets. Interac / Interac e-Transfer As the most popular Canadian payment method, Interac offers a seamless betting interface experience with instant deposits and reliable withdrawals that typically reach your bank in 1–3 business days. Visa / Mastercard Credit and debit cards are widely accepted for funding player accounts across all major sports markets. While deposits are instant, withdrawal availability varies by site, and some Canadian banks may still decline gambling transactions. ecoPayz / MuchBetter E-wallet These digital wallets are excellent betting tools for those who want to keep their wagering budget separate from their main bank account. They offer instant deposits and 24–48 hour withdrawals, serving as a robust alternative to crypto. Person-to-Person (P2P) Available at established sites like BetOnline, these transfers are useful as a reliable backup for high-value payments. Though they have higher minimums and take 1–3 business days to process, they remain a staple for veteran bettors.

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Comparison of the Top 5 Sports Betting Sites in Canada To help you make an informed choice, here’s a side-by-side comparison of the top five sports betting sites available in Canada. Tenobet Widely recognized for its fast betting interface, making it a favourite for those who prioritize efficiency. It offers some of the sharpest betting lines for North American sports leagues and provides a highly reliable payment system. MyStake Great for those seeking the best futures betting and deep sports coverage across over 40 categories. Its Multi-Live feature is a game-changer for in-play betting, allowing you to monitor multiple live streaming events on a single dashboard. Donbet This site is loved for its 120% deposit match and cashback safety net. It is particularly strong for player props and provides a very intuitive mobile betting experience. Weltbet This remains the industry leader for recurring rewards, offering reload bonuses! Their Event Builder is one of the most advanced betting tools available, perfect for crafting intricate parlay bets with competitive match odds. Goldenbet With a vast array of deposit methods and some of the fastest withdrawal options, Goldenbet offers a seamless transition from the bet history screen to your bank account.

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How to Sign Up at a Canadian Sports Betting Site Here’s a quick guide on how to sign up for Tenobet. You can use these steps for most online casinos, as they’re very similar. Step 1: Head to Tenobet Head to the Tenobet homepage and locate the "Sign Up" button. Since they are optimized for mobile betting, you can do this easily from a smartphone browser too. Step 2: Enter Personal Details You will need to provide your full name, date of birth, and a valid Canadian address. This information is cross-referenced during the KYC (Know Your Customer) process to ensure you are of legal gambling age for your province and to facilitate payments. Step 3: Secure Your Account Create a unique username and a strong password. You’ll also be asked for an email address, so make sure it is one you check regularly, as this is where you'll receive updates on game schedules and exclusive betting tools. Step 4: Choose Your Deposit Method Navigate to the cashier to select from various deposit methods, such as Interac, Visa, or Bitcoin. If you’re looking for a boost, this is the stage where you’ll usually select your welcome bonus. Step 5: Verify Your Identity Before your first withdrawal, you’ll likely need to upload a photo of a government-issued ID. This is a standard security measure across all reputable betting platforms to protect your withdrawals and prevent fraud. Step 6: Start Betting Once your account is funded, browse the sports markets, analyze the team statistics, and place your first wager!

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Helpful Tips for Sports Betting in Canada Here are some tips to help you stay ahead of the game while trying these online sportsbooks in Canada. Start with Low-Rollover Bonuses Don’t be blinded by massive headline numbers. A C$1,000 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement is often less valuable than a $200 bonus with a 1x or 5x rollover. Check the terms of your player accounts to ensure you can actually clear the funds. Use Cryptocurrency for Faster Payouts While Interac is the top choice for secure payments, savvy bettors these days are increasingly turning to crypto. Bitcoin and Ethereum offer the fastest withdrawals, often hitting your wallet in under an hour. Traditional banking can take 3-5 business days, so if speed is your priority, digital assets are the way to go. Compare Odds Before Placing Large Bets Never settle for the first price you see. Check match odds across multiple online sportsbooks as even a slight difference, like moving from -110 to -105 on a point spread, can significantly impact your long-term profitability when betting on major sports leagues. Set a Weekly Betting Budget The accessibility of mobile betting makes it easy to place a wager anytime, anywhere. Use the responsible gaming features found in your betting interface to set hard weekly limits. You can also use bet tracking software to monitor your wins and losses, ensuring your hobby stays within a healthy financial range. Take Advantage of Live Betting Cash-Out The cash-out feature is one of the most powerful betting tools for in-play betting. If your team is leading but losing momentum, or if a star player gets injured mid-game, cashing out early allows you to lock in a profit or minimize a loss. It’s a great way to manage risk without waiting for the final whistle on the game schedules.