Best Sports Betting Sites (2025) - Top 10 Online Sportsbooks, Rated By Experts

How We Scored the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Here’s how we picked the best sports betting sites:

Sportsbook Features & Odds

We looked into each sportsbook’s feature list and scored them based on everything from their props builders, calculators, live betting options, and so on. We also compared the odds between them and gave more points to sports betting sites offering better value for your money.

Sports Betting Promotions

Each welcome bonus was reviewed and scored based on the bonus size, ease of wagering requirements, and other factors. We also checked to see what other bonuses they offered with an extra keen eye for risk-free wagers, rebates, and referral bonuses.

Banking Options

Then, we asked a different question: does the sports betting website offer fast and convenient payment options, making deposits and withdrawals stress-free? We focus on sites that not only provide a good variety but also reasonable transaction limits, fast payouts, and fewer fees.

Customer Support Service

We also evaluated the quality of customer support provided by each sports betting site. Our priority was to find platforms that offer 24/7 assistance, whether through live chat, email, or phone support. We tested response times, clarity of answers, and overall helpfulness.

Safety and Security

When it comes to online betting, nothing is more important than your security. That’s why we carefully reviewed the safety measures in place, such as SSL encryption, secure payment gateways, and data protection policies.

We only included the top sports betting apps and sites that are fully licensed and regulated, ensuring your funds and personal information are in safe hands. Betting online should be fun, not risky, so we only recommend sports betting sites that meet the highest standards of security.

Best Sports Betting Sites – FAQs

Is online sports betting safe?

Yes. So long as you choose trusted, legitimate sports betting sites – like the ones on our list – it is perfectly safe to bet online. This doesn’t mean you won't lose any bets, though; it just means that you don’t have to worry about any funny business behind the scenes.

What is the best kind of sports bet to make for a newbie?

If you’re new to online betting, the moneyline bet is the easiest bet to make. It is a straightforward bet where you wager on which team will win. No weird points calculations and no complicated same game parlays.

Can I bet on sports using cryptocurrency?

You can use cryptocurrency to place bets. In fact, as it becomes more and more popular to do so, the best sports betting apps and sites are offering exciting cryptocurrency welcome bonuses to make their online sportsbooks even more enticing.

For example, Bovada offers a 75% up to $750 crypto bonus, as opposed to the regular 50% up to $250 welcome offer.

How do I pick the best sports betting site for me?

Whether you’re looking to play real money slots or find a site to place your wagers, it’s important to know what you’re after. This means asking yourself a few questions.

Do you bet via your mobile?

What payment methods are you comfortable with?

Are you interested in other forms of betting (poker, races, slots, etc.)?

Once you have your answers to those questions, it should be easy to pick something that suits you. Heck, we bet at least one of the sportsbooks in this article will meet your specific needs.

Last Look at Our Top Online Sports Betting Sites

Bovada: As the overall best online sportsbook, Bovada offers competitive odds across various sports and some of the best proposition-building tools. Sign up and claim up to a $750 bonus.

BetOnline: This sports betting site offers a feature-rich live betting experience and excellent live streaming events. Sign up, claim $250 in bonus bets, and start wagering.

EveryGame: The best sportsbook online for great promotions, EveryGame was launched more than 30 years ago. Enjoy a $1,000 welcome bonus, stake-back specials, and a $5K Hot Hoop betting challenge.

BetWhale: Explore the best football betting odds with this top online sportsbook designed for high rollers. Sign up now and get a 150% deposit boost using the code THEBOOST.

Sportsbetting.ag: Take advantage of risk-free bets when you join Sportsbetting.ag. It’s one of the best esports betting sites around and will welcome you with a 50% match up to $500.

How to Create an Account and Start Sports Betting Online

Follow our simple guide below to create an account at Bovada and start placing your bets in mere minutes. If you’re going to use another online sportsbook, the process should be very similar.

Step 1: Create a New Account

Make your way to the official website of Bovada

Click the red Join Now button to proceed

Fill out the form entirely with accurate information

Agree to the terms and conditions

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Go to your email inbox

Look for a message sent by Bovada

Follow the confirmation link in it

Now your account is ready to use

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log in to your new account

Head over to the Cashier

Make your deposit

Grab a welcome package

Step 4: Start Betting on Sports

Go to the sportsbook section

Scroll through the sports and events

Click on the one you’re interested in

Adjust your bet

Good luck!

Sports Betting Tips & Strategies

Sports betting is a fun pastime for a lot of folks. Just a little something to add an element of excitement to game day – but for some bettors, it can be quite lucrative. If you’re hoping to get a little more out of your bookmakers, here are some simple tips to help get you started.

Shop Around for Odds: This common tactic, known as Odds Shopping or Line Shopping, involves comparing sports betting odds for a particular net across several sportsbooks. While this does mean you might need accounts set up at multiple online sports betting apps; it’ll all be worth it if you can wring a little more cash out of a winning wager.

Know Your Sport: While it is possible to wager on gut instinct alone, that is rarely the case. The most profitable bets are made by bettors who have done their homework. This means that you should know not only all the ins and outs of the game but also what sort of weather can be expected, any player injuries, and so on.

Don’t Get Emotional: This ties into the last tip a little bit. We recommend you avoid making bets on your favorite team, as your love will almost certainly blind you to potential problem points. Also, you should never feel like you need to make more bets to recoup losses from a bad bet.

Learn Your Bets: Do you know the difference between a moneyline bet and a point spread bet? Is it worth your while to wager on a parlay bet (bonus tip: it’s not unless you are a very sharp bettor)? Knowing your betting options and how they work is almost as important as knowing your sport when it comes time to wager.

Ready to Place Your Bets at the Best Sports Betting Sites?

At this point, you should feel confident in your ability to pick a fantastic online sports betting site.

While we feel that Bovada is the best online betting site, thanks to a fantastic sportsbook full of great tools and odds — any of the top sports betting sites on this list will serve you well.

And each of them has something special to offer.

Regardless of which one you go with, please remember to prioritize having fun and always gamble responsibly.

