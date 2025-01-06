Best Sports Betting Sites (2025) - Top 10 Online Sportsbooks, Rated By Experts
Betting on sports has never been this fun thanks to the best sports betting sites! All you need is just a few taps to access the industry’s most competitive odds – but you do need to know where to look.
That’s where we come in.
We’ve put together a list of the best sports betting websites perfect for bettors who want to turn their game knowledge into a little extra money — with Bovada at the top of our list.
Continue reading as we review all of the top contenders and find out how they stack against one another.
Best Sports Betting Sites
Bovada: Best overall
BetOnline: Top pick for live betting
Everygame: Best promotions
BetWhale: High bet limits
Sportsbetting.ag: Generous risk-free bets
BetUS: Unique BetUS TV tips
Thunderpick: Best for eSports
MyBookie: Best for mobile betting
Wild.io: Recommended for crypto bettors
BUSR: 10% daily rebates
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
1. Bovada — Best Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
$750 sports betting welcome bonus
Fantastic proposition bet builder
Competitive odds on over 25 sports
Phenomenal customer support
Excellent props builder tool
Fast crypto payouts
Cons:
Deposit fees on some payment methods
Outdated website design
We’re starting strong with Bovada claiming the number one slot on our list of top sports betting sites.
Since its launch in 2011, Bovada has proven to be a powerhouse in the gambling industry, offering a fantastic sportsbook with tons of features, a great online casino, and a truly delightful poker app.
Sportsbook Features: 5/5
There is not a lot of flash or pizazz to the Bovada sportsbook. It’s fairly simple and straightforward – which works in its favor. It’s extremely easy to use and navigate, with odds for all of your favorite sports being easily discovered.
With over 25 sports to choose from, you’ll find popular picks like football, college football, soccer, and basketball, as well as less-common (but still surprisingly exciting) sports betting markets like table tennis and snooker.
And in the event you can’t find odds on a particular event, you can reach out to the Bovada team by tweeting #whatsyawager, and they’ll build the odds for you, letting you bet on just about anything you could hope for.
One of our favorite features of the Bovada sportsbook is the props builder, which lets you build some fairly in-depth proposition bets in case you’re not interested in the standard fare. While Bovada makes it easy to build these bets, we recommend newbie sports bettors stick with standard moneyline and point spread betting when getting started.
Sports Betting Promotions: 4.8/5
Bovada doesn’t have as much bonus variety as some of the other sportsbooks on our list, but we’re pretty impressed with the welcome bonuses available.
Credit card depositors will get a 50% welcome bonus good for up to $250 when making their first deposit. This bonus comes with an insanely low 5x wagering requirement, which is one of the lowest we’ve found anywhere.
However, if you make your first deposit with crypto, you’ll get a 75% match bonus up to $750 instead, with the same cool 5x rollover.
There are a couple of other welcome bonuses for the casino games and poker as well if you prefer to go that route, but they all have much higher wagering requirements before you can claim your payout.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
This sports betting site currently supports many popular payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, among others.
You can start betting with as little as $5 with options like USDT, while the minimum for ETH is $50, so make sure you check these limits carefully.
We appreciate that all crypto withdrawals here are processed in an average of 1 hour. However, certain options, such as credit and debit cards, come with transaction fees, which may inconvenience some users.
2. BetOnline — Best Online Sportsbook for Live Betting
Pros:
$250 in free bets
Over 25 sports available
Live streams for many events
Accepts tons of cryptocurrencies
Special sports guides for newcomers
Cons:
Lower per-transaction payout caps
Significant card transaction fees
BetOnline is a close second and a sports betting site we love very nearly as much as Bovada.
While this bookmaker has been online since 2001, it was operating as a brick-and-mortar sportsbook as far back as 1991, so you can be sure it’s not some fly-by-night operation.
Sportsbook Features: 4.9/5
We found competitive odds on over 25 sports as well as a surprisingly decent array of esports. There’s also a fairly comprehensive “Sportsbook 101” guide that breaks down sports betting and the various terms for players new to the scene.
While BetOnline’s standard sportsbook is very functional and manages to look great, it’s the live betting option that really caught our attention. Not only will you be able to find live betting on a huge variety of events all around the world, but BetOnline delivers where many online sportsbooks fall short: Tons of events can be live-streamed right from the BetOnline website.
You can watch the play and make your bets in real-time – and any live bettor will know that split-second decisions are key.
Sports Betting Promotions: 4.8/5
BetOnline has recently updated its promotions. Previously, the site offered a $1,000 welcome package for newcomers. Now, it features a $250 free bet and 100 free spins with no strings attached. To unlock it, you have to enter the promo code FREE250 and make a $50 deposit.
In addition to standard bonuses, you can also opt for a $50 risk-free live bet on your first-ever wager placed in BetOnline’s live betting software.
You can also enjoy odds boosters or participate in $15,000 daily cash races, so it’s pretty hard to get bored here.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Users at BetOnline can choose from over 20 payment options, the majority of which are digital coins. Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and bank wire transfers are available as well.
High-rollers will find this online sportsbook quite useful since it allows up to $100,000 withdrawals via BTC and several other cryptocurrencies.
3. EveryGame – Best Promotions of all Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
50% up to $1,000 crypto bonus
30+ years experience
$5K NBA betting challenge
Parlay insurance
Wide range of props bets
Cons:
No reload bonus
Lacks a VIP program
EveryGame is a trusted sports betting website that was one of the very first online bookies when it was launched over 30 years ago. Today, it’s aimed at all kinds of sports bettors and stands out on account of its regular promos.
The fun begins with a $1,000 bonus offer and continues with stake-bake specials, cashback bonuses, and more.
Sportsbook Features: 4.75/5
In EveryGame’s left-hand column, you’ll find all the top sports. These include soccer, tennis, basketball, and golf, while more sports include the NFL, horse racing, and Aussie Rules.
Betting markets are varied and include traditional markets like the moneyline, the spread, and the totals, as well as a wide variety of props related to specific sports.
Using soccer as an example, you can bet on the first team to score, the last team to score, the corners result, double chance, draw no bet, and whether or not both teams will score.
EveryGame also covers a huge range of competitions from around the world, with practically no stone left unturned. Whatever you prefer to bet on, you’ll likely find it here.
Sports Betting Promotions: 4.95/5
When you first create an account at EveryGame, you’ll have the chance to claim a 50% matched deposit bonus worth as much as $1,000. You need to enter the code “CRYPTO1K” when prompted to claim it.
You can then enter betting tournaments, such as a $5K Hot Hoops Chase, for the chance to win cash prizes. With this particular tournament, all you need to do is bet on the NBA over a specific period. If you have one of the highest amounts of qualifying NBA wagers, you’ll win $1,000.
Other tournaments include a tennis betting challenge, while EveryGame will enter you into their parlay weekly draw if your parlay loses by just one leg.
Banking Options: 4.65/5
Just a glance at EveryGame’s bonuses shows a strong focus on promoting crypto transactions. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, choose e-wallets, or stick with traditional credit and debit cards.
However, withdrawal methods are somewhat limited, and the minimum payout for BTC is $100, which is higher than what we’ve seen from other competitors.
4. BetWhale – Best Sports Betting Site for High Rollers
Pros:
150% deposit boost for new users
Flexible bet limits
Cashback on losing parlays
Daily reload bonuses
Alternative lines
Cons:
The website can be glitchy
Restricted access to info for unregistered users
From fast payouts to a wide selection of sports betting markets, BetWhale eases its way into our top 4. It can also boast higher bet limits and is ideal for anyone looking for more freedom with how they bet.
Sportsbook Features: 4.4/5
BetWhale allows you to bet on the moneyline, the spread, and the totals for sports like the NFL, soccer, and tennis. They also offer at least one alternative line for each online sports betting market, such as alternative total games in a tennis match, so that you’ve got a bit of flexibility.
A variety of props are available, too, including team props like ‘first team to score a point’ in an NBA match and player props, such as the first goalscorer in a soccer match.
As mentioned, bet limits are varied. You can stick to small stakes and have a bit of fun, or you can place larger stakes on short-odds bets in the hope of making a solid profit.
eSports are well-covered here alongside regular sports, with options including Dota 2 and FIFA.
Sports Betting Promotions: 4.5/5
Sign up for BetWhale today, and you can opt-in for their 150% deposit boost, with 125% specifically for sports. The offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement and is unlocked with a deposit of $50 or more. Don’t forget to use the code THEBOOST to activate it.
Then, you can grab a 50% reload bonus every day. The catch is that you must deposit at least $50 to be eligible.
You’ll also be entitled to cashback on parlays if one of your legs lets you down, and there’s a loyalty program you’ll be automatically added to if you’re a regular bettor. You’ll get access to exclusive bonuses and faster withdrawals.
Banking Options: 4/5
Just like EveryGame, BetWhale offers many deposit options but lacks variety in withdrawal methods. It supports all the standard options, plus PayPal and Discover.
The minimum cashout limit is even higher than at EveryGame, set at $150. On the bright side, BTC payouts are processed in just a few hours.
5. Sportsbetting.ag — Best Sportsbook Online for Risk-Free Bets
Pros:
50% welcome bonus up to $500
Tons of bonuses and risk-free wagers
Great variety of sports contests
Advanced live betting features
Cons:
The website design feels outdated
Transaction fees with some methods
Rounding out our top five sports betting sites is Sportsbetting.ag, which does exactly what the name implies and quite a bit more.
Sportsbook Features: 4.7/5
This online sportsbook is very straightforward in design and comes off a bit like an accountant’s spreadsheet.
It’s all grids and numbers and not a whole lot of pretty… but it works. We found the odds to be in line with the very best online betting sites, and once we got past pouting about how it’s laid out, we realized it’s actually really smart.
All betting lines are laid out cleanly, and it’s super convenient, proving that there is something to people calling for substance over form.
Sports Betting Promotions: 4.6/5
There are a bunch of promotions available at Sportsbetting.ag. New players can get a 50% bonus of up to $500 when using the code WELCOME and depositing at least $100 in their accounts.
Then there are the reload bonuses, referral bonuses, and a couple of different risk-free wagers, letting you get up to $100 back if your bet tanks.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
Sportsbetting.ag comes complete with a robust selection of payment methods, such as Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Visa, Mastercard, Money Orders, and P2P.
The average processing time for cryptos is around 48 hours while fiat options might take several business days.
How We Scored the Best Online Sports Betting Sites
Here’s how we picked the best sports betting sites:
Sportsbook Features & Odds
We looked into each sportsbook’s feature list and scored them based on everything from their props builders, calculators, live betting options, and so on. We also compared the odds between them and gave more points to sports betting sites offering better value for your money.
Sports Betting Promotions
Each welcome bonus was reviewed and scored based on the bonus size, ease of wagering requirements, and other factors. We also checked to see what other bonuses they offered with an extra keen eye for risk-free wagers, rebates, and referral bonuses.
Banking Options
Then, we asked a different question: does the sports betting website offer fast and convenient payment options, making deposits and withdrawals stress-free? We focus on sites that not only provide a good variety but also reasonable transaction limits, fast payouts, and fewer fees.
Customer Support Service
We also evaluated the quality of customer support provided by each sports betting site. Our priority was to find platforms that offer 24/7 assistance, whether through live chat, email, or phone support. We tested response times, clarity of answers, and overall helpfulness.
Safety and Security
When it comes to online betting, nothing is more important than your security. That’s why we carefully reviewed the safety measures in place, such as SSL encryption, secure payment gateways, and data protection policies.
We only included the top sports betting apps and sites that are fully licensed and regulated, ensuring your funds and personal information are in safe hands. Betting online should be fun, not risky, so we only recommend sports betting sites that meet the highest standards of security.
Best Sports Betting Sites – FAQs
Is online sports betting safe?
Yes. So long as you choose trusted, legitimate sports betting sites – like the ones on our list – it is perfectly safe to bet online. This doesn’t mean you won't lose any bets, though; it just means that you don’t have to worry about any funny business behind the scenes.
What is the best kind of sports bet to make for a newbie?
If you’re new to online betting, the moneyline bet is the easiest bet to make. It is a straightforward bet where you wager on which team will win. No weird points calculations and no complicated same game parlays.
Can I bet on sports using cryptocurrency?
You can use cryptocurrency to place bets. In fact, as it becomes more and more popular to do so, the best sports betting apps and sites are offering exciting cryptocurrency welcome bonuses to make their online sportsbooks even more enticing.
For example, Bovada offers a 75% up to $750 crypto bonus, as opposed to the regular 50% up to $250 welcome offer.
How do I pick the best sports betting site for me?
Whether you’re looking to play real money slots or find a site to place your wagers, it’s important to know what you’re after. This means asking yourself a few questions.
Do you bet via your mobile?
What payment methods are you comfortable with?
Are you interested in other forms of betting (poker, races, slots, etc.)?
Once you have your answers to those questions, it should be easy to pick something that suits you. Heck, we bet at least one of the sportsbooks in this article will meet your specific needs.
Last Look at Our Top Online Sports Betting Sites
Bovada: As the overall best online sportsbook, Bovada offers competitive odds across various sports and some of the best proposition-building tools. Sign up and claim up to a $750 bonus.
BetOnline: This sports betting site offers a feature-rich live betting experience and excellent live streaming events. Sign up, claim $250 in bonus bets, and start wagering.
EveryGame: The best sportsbook online for great promotions, EveryGame was launched more than 30 years ago. Enjoy a $1,000 welcome bonus, stake-back specials, and a $5K Hot Hoop betting challenge.
BetWhale: Explore the best football betting odds with this top online sportsbook designed for high rollers. Sign up now and get a 150% deposit boost using the code THEBOOST.
Sportsbetting.ag: Take advantage of risk-free bets when you join Sportsbetting.ag. It’s one of the best esports betting sites around and will welcome you with a 50% match up to $500.
How to Create an Account and Start Sports Betting Online
Follow our simple guide below to create an account at Bovada and start placing your bets in mere minutes. If you’re going to use another online sportsbook, the process should be very similar.
Step 1: Create a New Account
Make your way to the official website of Bovada
Click the red Join Now button to proceed
Fill out the form entirely with accurate information
Agree to the terms and conditions
Step 2: Verify Your Account
Go to your email inbox
Look for a message sent by Bovada
Follow the confirmation link in it
Now your account is ready to use
Step 3: Make the First Deposit
Log in to your new account
Head over to the Cashier
Make your deposit
Grab a welcome package
Step 4: Start Betting on Sports
Go to the sportsbook section
Scroll through the sports and events
Click on the one you’re interested in
Adjust your bet
Good luck!
Sports Betting Tips & Strategies
Sports betting is a fun pastime for a lot of folks. Just a little something to add an element of excitement to game day – but for some bettors, it can be quite lucrative. If you’re hoping to get a little more out of your bookmakers, here are some simple tips to help get you started.
Shop Around for Odds: This common tactic, known as Odds Shopping or Line Shopping, involves comparing sports betting odds for a particular net across several sportsbooks. While this does mean you might need accounts set up at multiple online sports betting apps; it’ll all be worth it if you can wring a little more cash out of a winning wager.
Know Your Sport: While it is possible to wager on gut instinct alone, that is rarely the case. The most profitable bets are made by bettors who have done their homework. This means that you should know not only all the ins and outs of the game but also what sort of weather can be expected, any player injuries, and so on.
If you ever need a break from sports betting or are eager to explore other gambling activities, check this article for the best real money casinos online.
Don’t Get Emotional: This ties into the last tip a little bit. We recommend you avoid making bets on your favorite team, as your love will almost certainly blind you to potential problem points. Also, you should never feel like you need to make more bets to recoup losses from a bad bet.
Learn Your Bets: Do you know the difference between a moneyline bet and a point spread bet? Is it worth your while to wager on a parlay bet (bonus tip: it’s not unless you are a very sharp bettor)? Knowing your betting options and how they work is almost as important as knowing your sport when it comes time to wager.
Ready to Place Your Bets at the Best Sports Betting Sites?
At this point, you should feel confident in your ability to pick a fantastic online sports betting site.
While we feel that Bovada is the best online betting site, thanks to a fantastic sportsbook full of great tools and odds — any of the top sports betting sites on this list will serve you well.
And each of them has something special to offer.
Regardless of which one you go with, please remember to prioritize having fun and always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky, and it's important to approach it with caution. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction. All websites on this page are 21+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help as well: