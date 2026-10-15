Sports Commentator Kay Adams Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Debuting Unrecognizable Look: See Photos
Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Kay Adams found herself at the center of a social media debate, as her appearance and expressions during a recent football interview led viewers to question whether she had gone under the knife.
Adams' Interview With Rob Gronkowski Sparked Buzz
The chatter began after a clip from Up & Adams showed the star interviewing former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski about quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
As Gronkowski discussed the team's offensive system, Adams smiled, smirked and reacted throughout the conversation.
Those expressions quickly became a talking point online, with some viewers comparing her appearance in the clip with older photographs. Several wondered if she had undergone plastic surgery or received fillers.
"Why do women always get plastic surgery? It almost always makes them look worse. I'm not a simp but this girl didn't need to do whatever work she got done," one commenter wrote on X.
Some Viewers Questioned Adams' Appearance
The reactions ranged from surprise to outright criticism.
"She looked so good like 2 years ago. It's a shame," one user wrote.
"Please be AI," pleaded another fan.
One commenter offered a more cutting assessment, writing, "Kay Adams simp here, you're absolutely correct she looks like the joker now, she was naturally pretty before this."
Another follower joked he had to "google about five times who it was 🤦♂️."
One disappointed user delivered a pointed roast: "Went from hottie next door to hot mess down the street. She had such a great look. Too bad."
Adams has not publicly confirmed having cosmetic procedures.
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Other Fans Rushed to Defend Her
Not everyone joined the criticism, as some viewers pushed back against the negative comments and insisted Adams still looked beautiful.
"She had some filler done and she's still gorgeous," one supporter wrote.
Another added, "Yea she's just as beautiful as ever. Stop being haters. Love you Kay."
Others weren't buying the plastic surgery speculation at all, as one commenter fired back, "she looks exactly the same and maybe has a cold. You people are f------ insane."
Adams Has Built a Career Covering the NFL
Adams is best known for hosting Up & Adams, a sports show featuring NFL analysis and interviews with players, coaches and other football personalities.
Before launching the program in 2022, she spent six years as a host on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.