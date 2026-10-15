Sports Commentator Kay Adams Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Debuting Unrecognizable Look: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kay Adams found herself at the center of a social media debate, as her appearance and expressions during a recent football interview led viewers to question whether she had gone under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement

Adams' Interview With Rob Gronkowski Sparked Buzz

Source: @NFL_DOVKLEIMAN/ X The rumors started when fans compared Kay Adams' expressive reactions during a Rob Gronkowski interview to older photos.

The chatter began after a clip from Up & Adams showed the star interviewing former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski about quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. As Gronkowski discussed the team's offensive system, Adams smiled, smirked and reacted throughout the conversation. Those expressions quickly became a talking point online, with some viewers comparing her appearance in the clip with older photographs. Several wondered if she had undergone plastic surgery or received fillers. "Why do women always get plastic surgery? It almost always makes them look worse. I'm not a simp but this girl didn't need to do whatever work she got done," one commenter wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Some Viewers Questioned Adams' Appearance

Source: MEGA Fans reacted with bizarre comparisons, likening Kay Adams to everything from a Muppet to AI.

The reactions ranged from surprise to outright criticism. "She looked so good like 2 years ago. It's a shame," one user wrote. "Please be AI," pleaded another fan. One commenter offered a more cutting assessment, writing, "Kay Adams simp here, you're absolutely correct she looks like the joker now, she was naturally pretty before this." Another follower joked he had to "google about five times who it was 🤦‍♂️." One disappointed user delivered a pointed roast: "Went from hottie next door to hot mess down the street. She had such a great look. Too bad." Adams has not publicly confirmed having cosmetic procedures.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Other Fans Rushed to Defend Her

Source: MEGA Supporters quickly defended Kay Adams, insisting she remains beautiful and suggesting the perceived changes were just minor fillers.

Not everyone joined the criticism, as some viewers pushed back against the negative comments and insisted Adams still looked beautiful. "She had some filler done and she's still gorgeous," one supporter wrote. Another added, "Yea she's just as beautiful as ever. Stop being haters. Love you Kay." Others weren't buying the plastic surgery speculation at all, as one commenter fired back, "she looks exactly the same and maybe has a cold. You people are f------ insane."

Adams Has Built a Career Covering the NFL

Source: MEGA Kay Adams boasts a long career spanning NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football,' her current show, 'Up & Adams,' and more.