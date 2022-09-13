Infamous streetwear brand Sprayground took guests through an immersive time-traveling experience during their 2022 New York Fashion Week show. \n\nStars Antonio Brown, Remy Ma, Selma Slims and Jon Z were among the forty models who walked the runway during NYFW performance that debuted the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. \n\nGuests in attendance included Macy Kate, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bella Barbaro, Jason Cameron and Garrett Clayton. \n\nALO YOGA DEBUTS FIRST LUXURY COLLECTION AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: SEE THE COLLECTION HEREThe launch of the “Time Travel Collection” marked the twelfth installment of a New York Fashion Week show for the brand and it was a celebration no-doubt. \n\nHarnessing the brand’s mission of self expression through style, with a bit of childlike rebellion, the forty looks donned by models and celebrities on the catwalk represented upcoming designs inspired by cult-classic hits such as The Godfather, Avatar, Scarface and Sailor Moon. \n\nIn doing so, Sprayground’s founder and creative director David BenDavid played homage to the pop culture sensations that shaped much of our youth and consequently, our style.“Being back in the city that saw the birth of Sprayground during Fashion Week feels exhilarating, I'm so thankful to everyone involved and helping pull this off,” remarked BenDavid on the NYFW production. \n\nBenDavid continued on the inspiration behind the collection and what the latest designs mean for the future of Sprayground. \n\n“This new collection was designed to push the boundaries, turn the mundane into insane, and most importantly give a platform for creative individuals to express themselves. At Sprayground we are committed to building a travel culture, starting with one backpack 12 years ago, we now design a number of carriers as well as apparel — we really do have something for everyone! I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store.” said BenDavid.BenDavid first made waves in the fashion industry back in 2010, when he reimagined the classic backpack design. Pulling inspiration from the city of New York’s avid street style scene, BenDavid created a backpack using a fresh take on the classic “Hello My Name Is” graphic. \n\nSince then, Sprayground has evolved to the forefront of streetwear designs and has cemented itself as a fashion house, with notable celebrities donning Sprayground designs like NFL wide receiver Brown, who walked in this year’s NYFW show.Keeping with the fun flair of the evening, guests enjoyed bites from Dave’s Hot Chicken and sips provided by Gancia Wines. \n\nOLIVA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW