Spring Clean Your Mental Health To Boost Business

Spring cleaning is an annual ritual for many people to help clear out the clutter from their homes. But many are finding spring cleaning your mental health is not only beneficial to you but also to your business.

Certified business strategist Gwendolen Wilder believes that “there is a connection between environment and mental health.” This just might be the clean sweep female entrepreneurs have been waiting for to get their businesses organized. Wilder believes doing this could change everything when it comes to wellness survival not just in the home but for working women becoming successful in their businesses.