'Squid Game' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and More

Things are about to get interesting — and brutal — again.

Nearly four years after Squid Game premiered on Netflix and became the platform's most-watched series, the Hwang Dong-hyuk-directed show will feature additional deadly games as the players vie for the ₩45.6 billion prize.

After Gi-hun attempted to infiltrate the game's control room and unmask the Front Man in the second season, the third installment will "focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail," per the director.

"He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain. The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena," Hwang told Tudum after Netflix debuted the trailer for Season 3.

In January, Netflix released the official synopsis for Squid Game Season 3, which read, "Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."

Squid Game Season 3 will also see In-ho working as the Front Man again, while his brother, Jun-ho, resumes his search for the island as he also tries to find his sibling.