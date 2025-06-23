'Squid Game' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and More
What Will 'Squid Game' Season 3 Be About?
Things are about to get interesting — and brutal — again.
Nearly four years after Squid Game premiered on Netflix and became the platform's most-watched series, the Hwang Dong-hyuk-directed show will feature additional deadly games as the players vie for the ₩45.6 billion prize.
After Gi-hun attempted to infiltrate the game's control room and unmask the Front Man in the second season, the third installment will "focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail," per the director.
"He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain. The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena," Hwang told Tudum after Netflix debuted the trailer for Season 3.
In January, Netflix released the official synopsis for Squid Game Season 3, which read, "Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."
Squid Game Season 3 will also see In-ho working as the Front Man again, while his brother, Jun-ho, resumes his search for the island as he also tries to find his sibling.
Who Will Be in the Cast of 'Squid Game' Season 3?
Following the events of Squid Game Season 2, fans can expect to see Lee Jung-jae returning alongside Jo Yu-ri (Jun-hee, Player 222), Kang Ae-shim (Jang Geum-ja, Player 149), David Lee (Min-su, Player 125), Kang Ha-neul (Dae-ho, Player 388), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Roh Jae-won (Nam-hyu, Player 124), Park Gyu-young (No Eul), Park Sung-hoon (Hyun-ju, Player 120), Wi Ha-joon (Hwang Jun-ho), Yang Dong-geun (Yong-sik, Player 007) and Yim Si-wan (Lee Myung-gi, Player 333).
During an interview with USA Today, the showrunner said the VIPs will also return in the third season.
"They're coming. They're on the way. Their chopper is flying over the island now," said Dong-hyuk.
What Have the Creator and Cast Members Said So Far About 'Squid Game' Season 3?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before the release of Squid Game Season 3, the creator and several cast members opened up about the final installment in the franchise.
In an interview with Variety, Dong-hyuk said Gi-hun "will not be the man he was in Season 2" as he finds himself "at a very critical crossroads" on Squid Game Season 3.
He later added, "With each episode it's going to get better. With each season it's going to get better and a more expanded story, more intense story, and definitely more entertaining. So just be sure to watch it until the very end!"
Meanwhile, Jung-jae said the third season's ending is something unexpected.
"I am looking forward to what kind of interpretations viewers have," he continued.
Byung-hun, on the other hand, declared that viewers will not be disappointed, as they have prepared surprises for the final season.
He noted, "In Season 2, dramatic narratives centered on various characters, setting the stage for Season 3, when these stories reach their climax, and culminate in an explosion of dramatic intensity."
Is There a Trailer for 'Squid Game' Season 3?
After teasing fans with a 15-second clip in January, Netflix officially unveiled the trailer for Squid Game Season 3 at Tudum 2025: The Live Event. The streaming giant released the same official teaser on its YouTube channel.
When Will 'Squid Game' Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?
The third and final season of Squid Game will be released on Netflix on June 27.