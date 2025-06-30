NEWS Stacy Smith Studios Celebrates 15 Years in the Professional Photography Industry Source: STACY SMITH

Article continues below advertisement

Stacy Smith Studios marks a remarkable 15-year milestone, a US-based studio founded by professional photographer Stacy Smith. She has turned a lifelong passion for photography into a full-time, purpose-driven business in an industry where style evolves and technology transforms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: STACY SMITH STUDIOS LOGO

Article continues below advertisement

“I have always believed in capturing moments that matter,” says Stacy Smith, founder of Stacy Smith Studios. “But beyond the photographs, I have focused on creating experiences that clients want to return to.” Founded in 2009, what began as a small, client-focused endeavor has now become a dynamic studio serving families, professionals, and fitness competitors nationwide. Stacy’s journey into photography wasn’t one born out of formal training or marketing ambition. It stemmed from a deep personal love for preserving memories. “Since I was 13, I have always carried a camera. I have albums stacked with life moments, and it’s something my family deeply valued,” she recalls. This authentic connection to storytelling helped Stacy create a unique studio experience. Her philosophy has always been client-first. “People look at my work and they know they are going to get great photos. What they don’t realize is that the experience is just as important. That is what they will remember the most, that is what keeps them coming back,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

That approach has built enduring client relationships, so much so that many families have returned to Stacy for over a decade. She shares, “I have photographed engagements, weddings, firstborns, and now third-borns of the same families. That kind of continuity is what drives me.” Over the past 15 years, Stacy has diversified the studio’s portfolio across weddings, portraits, maternity, and notably, fitness photography, an area where she holds a distinct edge. Yet perhaps the most innovative chapter in the Stacy Smith Studios story came in 2018 with the launch of the Bridal Suite.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: STACY SMITH STUDIOS: BRIDAL SUITE

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What began as a spontaneous client request evolved into a business-defining idea. “A bride called me looking for a place to get ready, but hotels were small, uninviting, and expensive for early check-ins. She asked if she could get ready at my studio. The second I hung up, I thought to myself: this is genius,” recalls Stacy. Since then, the Bridal Suite has become a highly sought-after venue, merging aesthetics, functionality, and comfort for brides-to-be. Outfitted with salon space, natural light, ample room for stylists, and stunning photo-friendly interiors, it has been booked over 150 times. “I have never given a tour and not had a bride book it. Not once,” Stacy proudly states.

Article continues below advertisement

More than a space, the Bridal Suite relieves stress on a wedding day. “It’s a one-stop shop for brides who don’t want to jump between salons, hotels, and venues. I thought of every detail a bride might need, and made sure it was available,” she explains. This comes from years of hands-on experience, not simply taking photos at weddings, but working hand-in-hand with the brides themselves, truly understanding their every need. For photographers and videographers, the location is a dream setting. “It’s full of natural light and beautiful backdrops, even if it rains, you have options,” Stacy states.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: STACY SMITH