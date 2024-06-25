Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie,Jimmy Fallon! Inside 'Nemacolin' resorts Unforgettable Summer Solstice Party Weekend!
The Nemacolin Summer Solstice celebration weekend, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, kicked off summer with a incredible display of talent and glamour as big name celebrity guests gathered at the luxurious Nemacolin resort, nestled on 2200 sprawling acres in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands , for what was undoubtedly the hottest ticket in town for a weekend full of once in a lifetime entertainment and celebrations.
The festivities started on Friday June 21st with Jimmy Fallon and Nemacolin Owner and CEO Maggie Hardy unveiling the newly renovated Chateau at the resort. The grand reveal was accompanied by a string orchestra and deft defying dance performances along the luxury hotel's façade, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening to kick off a magical weekend of celebrations for Nemacolin.
The star-studded guest list included Marisa Tomei, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Marcia Gay Harden, Neil Patrick Harris, Adrien Brody, Carole Radziwill, Lily Rabe, Tyson Beckford, and sporting legends Fred Couples, Nick Faldo & John McEnroe.
As The ribbon cutting ceremony finished up guests were than all transported to a Garden Wonderland glass encased marquee for dinner, cocktails and a once-in-a-lifetime performance by the legendary Lionel Richie, who delighted the audience by playing his biggest hits like "Hello" "Brick House," and "Dancing on the Ceiling."
In a heartwarming moment, Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Hardy surprised Richie on stage with an extravagant cake to celebrate his 75th birthday. The crowd joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the music icon. Fallon then took to the stage with Richie and his band to close the show with an electrifying rendition of "All Night Long."
The celebration continued with a mesmerizing drone show over the lake, while DJ Samantha Ronson kept the energy high at Mulligans, which had been transformed into a tropical oasis for the night. As the evening drew to a close, many guests enjoyed a final drink and a late-night cabaret performance at the newly opened Nightcap.
Nemacolin’s Summer Solstice celebration weekend continued to dazzle on its second day with electrifying performances, star athletes, renowned actors, and the culinary genius of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The festivities were in full swing as guests enjoyed golf tips from PGA legends Fred Couples, Michelle Wie West, and Nick Faldo, and tennis lessons from none other than John McEnroe.
As the day transitioned into evening, the glamour moved to Nemacolin’s Falling Rock hotel and Sunset Terrace for a stunning Summer Solstice gala. The guest list sparkled with names like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Nicole Ari Parker, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, and many more. The evening began with mingling on the terrace for sunset cocktails, before attendees were treated to an extravagant dinner.
The night was nothing short of magical, with a sensational performance by five-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé, who serenaded the crowd with hits like "Feeling Good" and "Haven’t Met You Yet." Just when guests thought the evening couldn’t get any better, 13-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe winner Lady Gaga took the stage for a surprise performance. Gaga mesmerized the audience with "La Vie en Rose" and "I Can’t Give You Anything But Love," followed by her iconic hits "Bad Romance," "Born This Way," and a show-stopping finale with "You and I."
The celebrations however did not stop there, as Nick Cannon kept the energy high by DJ-ing top hits that had everyone dancing under the solstice moon. The night concluded with a three-part after-party extravaganza featuring a burlesque cabaret at Nightcap, whiskey and cigars at The Hardy Room, and craft cocktails at Circle Bar, ensuring that the revelry continued well into the night.