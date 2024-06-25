Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie,Jimmy Fallon! Inside 'Nemacolin' resorts Unforgettable Summer Solstice Party Weekend!

As The ribbon cutting ceremony finished up guests were than all transported to a Garden Wonderland glass encased marquee for dinner, cocktails and a once-in-a-lifetime performance by the legendary Lionel Richie, who delighted the audience by playing his biggest hits like "Hello" "Brick House," and "Dancing on the Ceiling."

In a heartwarming moment, Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Hardy surprised Richie on stage with an extravagant cake to celebrate his 75th birthday. The crowd joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the music icon. Fallon then took to the stage with Richie and his band to close the show with an electrifying rendition of "All Night Long."

The celebration continued with a mesmerizing drone show over the lake, while DJ Samantha Ronson kept the energy high at Mulligans, which had been transformed into a tropical oasis for the night. As the evening drew to a close, many guests enjoyed a final drink and a late-night cabaret performance at the newly opened Nightcap.