Star-Studded Footprint of Life Gala Brings Celebrities and Conservationists Together on Mission to Save the Planet

The second annual Footprint of Life Gala, hosted by The Green Vision founders Amy and Gary Green, was the party of the summer, drawing influential figures, celebrities, conservationists and Planetary Guardians from around the world in a shared mission to safeguard the planet.

Held on Aug. 15 in Bridgehampton, N.Y., the event blended incredible entertainment and luxurious experiences, including a memorable performance by award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris and a poignant set by Kate Simko and the London Orchestra.