Star-Studded Footprint of Life Gala Brings Celebrities and Conservationists Together on Mission to Save the Planet
The second annual Footprint of Life Gala, hosted by The Green Vision founders Amy and Gary Green, was the party of the summer, drawing influential figures, celebrities, conservationists and Planetary Guardians from around the world in a shared mission to safeguard the planet.
Held on Aug. 15 in Bridgehampton, N.Y., the event blended incredible entertainment and luxurious experiences, including a memorable performance by award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris and a poignant set by Kate Simko and the London Orchestra.
Global Ambassador Amy Green has dedicated her life to environmental causes, from protecting endangered species and supporting anti-poaching initiatives to preserving rainforests and restoring biodiversity. Her recent role with the Planetary Guardians, Sir Richard Branson’s climate coalition, highlights her commitment to global environmental health.
"When I look at the climate crisis, worsening statistics, and reports of irreversible damage, I can’t help but think of my daughters and the world I’m leaving behind for them," Green said. "We cannot continue to ignore the crisis. While others talk about change, Green Vision spearheads conservation and anti-poaching projects, as well as community outreach programs, making a difference in the African and global landscape."
Key organizations featured at the gala included Tusk.org, supported by William, Prince of Wales, and known for its impactful anti-poaching efforts across Africa, and Green Vision, the foundation led by Amy and Gary Green, which continues to drive significant environmental initiatives.
The gala's star-studded guest list included Erin and Abe Lichy, Romana Singer, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Julia Haart, Darryl Strawberry, Jackie "Queen of Versailles," Michael Loeb, Cristina Cuomo, Val Greenberg, Erika Katz, Antonio Camarotti of Forbes Brazil, and Charlie Mayhew.
Guests enjoyed food from Chef Ronica Copes, Arthur and Sons, Chef Richard Pims’ famous truffle pizzas, and Aristocrats Catering’s delectable bites, along with premium beverages from Dom Perignon, Patron, and Zen Water. Attendees were also gifted luxury items including Tata Harper skincare products and Harmonist perfume gift sets.
The Footprint of Life Gala marked a powerful launch of a movement dedicated to preserving the world’s natural wonders. Through their vision and leadership, Amy and Gary Green continue to inspire and mobilize others in the crucial mission of protecting the planet and its wildlife for future generations.
