Stars' Bizarre Flying Rituals: Heidi Klum's Odd Totem, Jennifer Aniston's Pre-Flight Routine and More
Lauren Conrad
Fashion designer Lauren Conrad had her "luggage lost one too many times," and she almost never checks a bag. She spends time in the air knitting, noting, "By the end of the flight I usually end up with a new accessory to gift or wear."
Jennifer Aniston
Before flying the "Friend"-ly skies, "I always have to go on with my right foot first and tap the outside of the plane," Jennifer Aniston confided. "I have always done it. For luck. Someone told me to do it, and I don't remember when that was. But it's kind of stuck."
Heidi Klum
The America's Got Talent judge took her mom's hobby of saving her baby teeth and ran with it — carrying her pearly whites in a bag while traveling.
"For me, this was kind of like my good luck charm. I don't know why, it's just something that I did," said Heidi Klum.
Kit Harington
Fearless Jon Snow of Game of Thrones Kit Harington carries a lucky pen he's had since he was a kid "everywhere, and every time I get on a plane, I have to touch the outside of the plane three times before I get in."
Cate Blanchett
"I do this thing where I hold my breath as soon as we start to taxi off," revealed Lord of the Rings star Cate Blanchett. "I have to hold my breath thinking of my kids and my husband and all those people I love until we level out. That's the only thing I do really because I don't like flying."
Patrick Dempsey
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
McDreamy would find it a nightmare if he had to fly without his iconic red Puma sneakers as his good luck charm.
A Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, an avid racing fan, said the shoes keep him grounded — even at 20,000 feet in the air!
Andy Cohen
Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen bragged, "I wear a full tracksuit like Missy Elliott. And I get made fun of relentlessly. But I don't care, because they're like pajamas. That's why I take my Ambien and my wine and go to sleep, and it's like I'm wearing my PJs."
Madonna
Material Girl Madonna is among the celebrities who don't fly without wearing a red string bracelet, which serves as a lucky charm that can also ward off bad luck in the mystical religion of Kabbalah — an important trait when soaring through the sky in a metal tube.
Mayim Bialik
Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik eats onion rings, drinks half a Coca-Cola and brings "lavender essential oil to calm down when I get scared about being in an airplane, earplugs, my iPod Nano, and some vegan sweets as comfort food."
Megan Fox
Oops, she does it again!
"Even if you hit turbulence and you're like, ‘I don't like how this feels,' I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to. For me, that was Britney Spears, like, the archives. The Oops album," said Megan Fox.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel's amazing ritual includes cleaning anything she might touch, topping her seat with a cover in a color that makes her happy, and donning hydration and sanitary face masks.
Said Naomi Campbell, "I really think that this helps me, my little routine."