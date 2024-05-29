10 Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against Dan Schneider: Chris Massey, Jennie Garth and More

Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas, who joined the other Nickelodeon stars in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, broke her silence about Dan Schneider's response following the documentary series' release.

She released a YouTube video reacting to the embattled TV producer's apology, saying she did not think he was sincere when he said he would take responsibility for his actions.

"I would've appreciated if Dan apologized directly to me," she said. "He's a bully, a meanie, and impacted my life, right? ... Where's a phone call of an apology? How come you can do all of this, how can everyone do all of this but not reach out to the person that they hurt?"

Nikolas accused Schneider of not feeling anything and not knowing what accountability is before slamming him for "playing the sympathy card" and "playing the victim."