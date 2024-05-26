10 Stars Who Were in Car Accidents and Survived: From Dick Van Dyke to Tracy Morgan
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke survived when he collided his car with a gate in Malibu, Calif. He sustained minor injuries after the 2023 accident. A spokesman for the Malibu Police Department confirmed to CNN that the Mary Poppins actor did not have grave or life-threatening traumas.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," Van Dyke said of the crash.
Kanye West
Before reaching the peak of his career, Kanye West was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles, Calif., while driving from a recording studio. He reportedly fell asleep at the time, causing his car to swerve into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle.
West, who legally changed his name to Ye, and the other driver were seriously injured after the collision.
The Yeezy founder broke his jaw, leading him to stay in the hospital for weeks. The accident later inspired him to create his debut solo single, "Through the Wire."
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries following a nasty car crash he got involved in while traveling in Malibu Hills. He underwent surgery and took a program in a rehabilitation facility afterward.
"My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital because I never had to see that house again," the Jumanji star said during his appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again."
The California Highway Patrol revealed in the report that the cause of the crash was reckless driving.
Mariska Hargitay
In 1967, Mariska Hargitay lost her mother, Jayne Mansfield, and her then-boyfriend, Samuel S. Brody, following a car accident that also killed the vehicle's driver. They were traveling from Mississippi to New Orleans at the time when a truck sprayed thick white fog, obstructing the vision of the driver, Ronald B. Harrison.
"The way I've lived with loss is to lean into it. As the saying goes, the only way out is through. In my life, certainly I've tried to avoid pain, loss, feeling things," she told People decades after the accident. "But I've learned instead to really lean into it, because sooner or later you have to pay the piper. ... I'm not saying it's easy, and it certainly hasn't been for me. There's been a lot of darkness. But on the other side things can be so bright."
Michael B. Jordan
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Michael B. Jordan was the one driving his blue Ferrari when he crashed it into a parked Kia in Hollywood. A video of the incident later went viral.
The Creed actor was not charged as there was "not enough evidence to prove what happened."
- Julie Andrews Admits It Was 'Daunting' to Meet 'Mary Poppins' Costar Dick Van Dyke, But He 'Could Not Have Been Kinder'
- Dick Van Dyke, 98, Reflects on Past Alcoholism, Admits He 'Would've Taken Better Care' of Himself If He Knew He'd 'Live This Long'
- 'Nobody Should Be 98': Dick Van Dyke Jokes About His Age While Hitting the Gym 1 Day Before His Birthday
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson faced a life-changing car crash in her life.
As a teen, Bilson and her then-friends had a head-on collision with a truck. The accident left her in a coma for a few days, and it also broke her relationship with the "wrong crowd" and her then "unbefitting boyfriend."
"I probably shouldn't have been hanging out with, pretending to drink beer and acting cool. They were older than me, my brother's friends, so I can blame him," Bilson told PopSugar.
Scott Disick
Scott Disick got involved in a harrowing car accident in August 2022 while he was on his way to pick up his child Mason for a movie date. However, he crashed his Lamborghini in Calabasas and caused the vehicle to flip.
"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Bureau said in a press release at the time. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone was in her 30s when she hit the ice while driving to a country club to visit a friend.
"I … took my hands off the wheel and my feet off the pedals, crossed my arms across my chest, took a big deep breath, and exhaled on impact," she revealed.
Stone's car was totaled then, but she luckily left the scene safe.
Tiger Woods
In February 2021, Tiger Woods was severely injured after a high-speed single-car accident in California shortly after the 2021 Genesis Invitational.
Woods suffered multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula of his right leg, as well as injuries to his right foot and ankle. He managed to return to golf after a lengthy recovery period.
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan suffered broken ribs, shattered bones on his face and a damaged femur when a tractor-trailer crashed into his limousine van. He also had traumatic brain damage after the near-death experience.
The First Sunday actor was in a coma for nearly two weeks. After he was discharged from the hospital, he underwent an extensive rehabilitation process.