10 Stars Who Were in Car Accidents and Survived: From Dick Van Dyke to Tracy Morgan

Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries following a nasty car crash he got involved in while traveling in Malibu Hills. He underwent surgery and took a program in a rehabilitation facility afterward.

"My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital because I never had to see that house again," the Jumanji star said during his appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again."

The California Highway Patrol revealed in the report that the cause of the crash was reckless driving.