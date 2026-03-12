Stephen A. Smith Hints at 2028 Presidential Run: 'I’d Love to Be on the Debate Stages'
March 12 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET
Stephen A. Smith, the outspoken sports analyst, is keeping political pundits on their toes with his hints about a possible presidential run in 2028.
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Smith, known for his fiery commentary on ESPN, insists he has “no desire” to enter politics, yet he’s not completely dismissing the idea.
ESPN Host Says He Has No Desire to Enter Politics
In a candid chat with CBS News' Robert Costa, Smith stated, “So when somebody talks about me being a president or whatever, I have no desire to be a politician, zero. … I have no desire to run for office.”
However, he added he would love to engage in a fiery debate with those who feel they are better suited for the role.
“I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country,” he said. “Because I think that the American people deserve to listen to and hear from somebody who genuinely cares about making life better for them instead of yourself.”
Stephen A. Smith Explains His Political Views and Party Alignment
If he chooses to make a run, Smith confirmed he would do so as a Democrat.
“I couldn’t see myself running as a member of the GOP. I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live. I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic,” he explained.
Celebrity Candidates Continue to Stir Political Buzz
Smith has often hinted at the idea of running as a non-traditional candidate against established politicians, but there’s a significant leap from discussing ambitions to actually pursuing them.
Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Disney’s Bob Iger have also considered political careers but have yet to take the plunge.
Following the interview, Costa took to X, expressing, “Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign … spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…”
As the 2028 election approaches, all eyes will be on Smith and whether he steps into the political arena.