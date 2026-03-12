or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Stephen A. Smith
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen A. Smith Hints at 2028 Presidential Run: 'I’d Love to Be on the Debate Stages'

Photo of Stephen A. Smith.
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith hinted at a possible 2028 presidential run.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith, the outspoken sports analyst, is keeping political pundits on their toes with his hints about a possible presidential run in 2028.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Smith, known for his fiery commentary on ESPN, insists he has “no desire” to enter politics, yet he’s not completely dismissing the idea.

Article continues below advertisement

ESPN Host Says He Has No Desire to Enter Politics

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The ESPN host discussed politics during a CBS interview.
Source: MEGA

The ESPN host discussed politics during a CBS interview.

In a candid chat with CBS News' Robert Costa, Smith stated, “So when somebody talks about me being a president or whatever, I have no desire to be a politician, zero. … I have no desire to run for office.”

However, he added he would love to engage in a fiery debate with those who feel they are better suited for the role.

“I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country,” he said. “Because I think that the American people deserve to listen to and hear from somebody who genuinely cares about making life better for them instead of yourself.”

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith Explains His Political Views and Party Alignment

Image of Stephen A. Smith said he has no desire to become a politician.
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith said he has no desire to become a politician.

If he chooses to make a run, Smith confirmed he would do so as a Democrat.

“I couldn’t see myself running as a member of the GOP. I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live. I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic,” he explained.

MORE ON:
Stephen A. Smith

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity Candidates Continue to Stir Political Buzz

Image of Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Bob Iger have also considered political careers.
Source: MEGA

Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Bob Iger have also considered political careers.

Smith has often hinted at the idea of running as a non-traditional candidate against established politicians, but there’s a significant leap from discussing ambitions to actually pursuing them.

Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Disney’s Bob Iger have also considered political careers but have yet to take the plunge.

Image of Many wonder whether Stephen A. Smith will step into the political arena.
Source: MEGA

Many wonder whether Stephen A. Smith will step into the political arena.

Following the interview, Costa took to X, expressing, “Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign … spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…”

As the 2028 election approaches, all eyes will be on Smith and whether he steps into the political arena.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.